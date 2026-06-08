New Zealand World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan New Zealand, known as the All Whites, are back at the World Cup for just the third time, thanks to winning the Oceania’s region’s sole qualifying spot. Since their last World Cup in 2010 New Zealand have evolved from part-timers to professionals and there is the belief they have the skillset and experience to make the knockout rounds for the first time.

It’s a tall order though – New Zealand, at No 85 the event’s lowest ranked qualifiers, are up against Belgium, who are ninth, Egypt in 29th and Iran (21st) in group G. Renowned commentator Paul Ifill says the current squad is “miles better” than the one that went to South Africa where they finished unbeaten with three draws. After the squad’s announcement the coach, Darren Bazeley, agreed the side was in a good place: “It’s a blend of exciting young talent and experienced players to maximise our chances of winning games and getting out of our group."

Bazeley favours possession football, which worked in their qualifiers but will be a bigger ask against more skilled opponents. Since qualifying their 10 friendlies have included a draw against Norway (without Erling Haaland) and seven losses, including two to Australia. The warm-up matches in March were mixed – a lacklustre 2-0 loss to Finland preceded a sparkling 4-1 win over Chile days later. It was NZ’s first ever win against a South American side.

Captain Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) is one of two survivors of the last campaign and much will depend on his fitness. The striker was a contender for top Premier League scorer in the 2024-25 season, but a serious knee injury late last year sidelined him for several months.

“New Zealand will need to be able to defend without the ball and then work out how to hurt opponents when we get the ball back. A lot will depend on whether Wood is fully fit,” Ifill says. The qualifying campaign – sealed with victory over New Caledonia in March 2025 - was “money for old rope for the All Whites” against smaller Pacific nations, commentator Mathew Nash said. “The gulf between New Zealand and the other OFC nations has been exacerbated to a chasm in recent years, as evident by the All Whites’ last 15 games against federation rivals: 14 wins, one draw, four goals conceded and 64 goals scored,” he told RNZ.

The coach Northampton-born Darren Bazeley has grown into the role and got the team playing better to such a degree they could be capable of the knock-out phase. Bazeley will achieve a World Cup first in LA – the first man in Fifa’s history to have coached at Olympic Games, Under-17, Under-20 and senior World Cup level. As a defender he chalked up more than 450 appearances for Watford, Wolves and Walsall before coaching in the A-League and the MLS in the US. But the bulk of his experience has unfolded in New Zealand where his involvement at age-group level has seen him work with all the current senior squad. They’re the players he’s kept faith with for the World Cup.

Star player

New Zealand’s star man is undoubtedly the Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Wood – 88 caps and 45 goals for the national team at the time of writing – fills a role akin to Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal and Kylian Mbappé for France – skipper, record goalscorer and an inspiration. "He puts so much into playing for New Zealand and he turns up and he does everything off the pitch,” Bazeley says. Having arrived in England and West Bromwich in 2009, he had six loan spells in three years at the club – before representing Leicester, Leeds, Burnley and Newcastle before taking his game to another level at Nottingham Forest.

One to watch

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder Eli Just shone in the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season. He was named Player of the Year for Motherwell, the PFA’s Player of the Year and also made the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year. The Motherwell captain, Paul McGinn, rates the slightly-built Kiwi as “absolutely brilliant”. “He's so sharp. He's such a clever footballer. He knows where to be and when to be there,” McGinn told Stuff. Former All White Noel Barkley is also a fan and predicts Just will end up at a bigger club soon. “He’s a quiet, humble Kiwi and the most unassuming footballer you’ll ever meet,” he says.

Unsung hero

The central midfielder Joe Bell is happy taking a role in the shadows. “I don’t like to be in the spotlight,” he says, although that doesn’t mean ducking his responsibilities on both attack and defence. Rated in Norway, where he plays his club football for Viking, for being good in duels and confident on the ball, Bell who has 29 caps at the time of writing has been trusted with the captaincy at times in Chris Wood’s absences.

Probable starting XI

(4-2-3-1) Paulsen - Cacace, Surman, Boxall, Payne - Stamenic, Bell, - Just, Singh, Old – Wood

What to expect from fans at games

With the United States far away and prices prohibitive for many, New Zealand are likely to be outnumbered by opposition fans at all three group games but the supporter group “The Flying Kiwis” - geddit? - will be there. Almost 500 of them will be at the group games, Barkley being one of them, and he promises they “will make a noise”. Matt Fejos, a Flying Kiwis member since 2009, told 1news.co.nz; “People think of us as a rugby country, and probably as hobbits, but that allows us to go in with that underdog mentality, fearless. We want to stamp our mark and show them something different.”

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.