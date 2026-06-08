Ghana makes strong investment pitch in London as Finance Minister, BoG Governor court global investors

Ghana’s economic managers have mounted a strong case for renewed investor confidence, with Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama presenting a coordinated message of stability, reform and investment opportunity to some of the world’s leading financiers in London.

The high-level engagement took place at a breakfast meeting organised by Ghana International Bank (GHIB) and the Ghana High Commission to the United Kingdom and Ireland on the sidelines of the UK-Ghana Investment Summit.

The event brought together major international investors, bankers and policymakers, particularly from the City of London, as Ghana sought to strengthen confidence in its economic recovery programme and attract new capital inflows.

Addressing the gathering, the Finance Minister outlined the government’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability through debt restructuring, stronger fiscal discipline and improved public financial management.

“Ghana is undertaking critical reforms to stabilise the economy, rebuild confidence, and position the country for sustainable growth,” he said.

He stressed that the government’s reform programme is designed not only to stabilise the economy but also to drive long-term transformation and sustainable development.

Dr Asiama, who also serves as Board Chairman of GHIB, reinforced the government’s message by highlighting measures being implemented by the central bank to strengthen the financial sector's resilience, improve transparency, and maintain stability.

Together, the Finance Minister and the Governor presented what participants described as a unified policy approach to create a predictable environment for investment and business growth.

Both officials underscored the need to diversify Ghana’s economy and improve competitiveness.

They pointed to sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure and digital innovation as key areas offering significant opportunities for international investors.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the importance of institutions that facilitate trade and cross-border finance.

“Ghana continues to maintain institutions such as GHIB as strategic assets within its financial ecosystem,” he said.

“These institutions play a vital role in connecting African economies, including Ghana, to global markets.”

Discussions at the meeting also focused on Africa’s persistent trade finance gap and the need for stronger public-private partnerships to expand access to trade financing and restore correspondent banking relationships across the continent.

Using the platform to make a direct appeal to investors, the Finance Minister declared, “Ghana is reforming. Ghana is stabilising. Ghana is transforming—and Ghana is ready. Ready for investment. Ready for partnership. Ready for opportunity.”

The meeting highlighted London’s continuing role as a major gateway for investment into Africa while showcasing GHIB’s role in linking African businesses and economies to global financial markets.

Among the institutions represented were Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, British International Investment, ABSA Group, the Bank of Ghana, and senior officials from the UK government’s Department for Business and Trade.

The gathering served as another opportunity for Ghana to engage with global investors as it seeks to consolidate economic gains and position itself as a preferred investment destination in Africa.

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