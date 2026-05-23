Nestlé Ghana, ECOM Ghana hand over 6-unit classroom block to Adarkwa Methodist Primary School

Audio By Carbonatix
Nestlé Ghana and ECOM Ghana have handed over a newly constructed six-unit classroom block to the Adarkwa Methodist Primary School in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to support education in cocoa-growing communities across the country.
The handing-over ceremony took place on Friday, May 22, with stakeholders describing the project as a major boost for education in the Adarkwa community.
The facility includes classrooms, offices, storerooms, and toilet facilities aimed at providing a safer and more conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salome Azevedo, said the initiative was intended to inspire hope and create greater opportunities for children within the community.
“I am delighted to be here today for this brief ceremony to hand over a six-unit classroom block with offices, storeroom, and toilet facilities to the Adarkwa Methodist Primary School, an initiative that will inspire new hope and create greater opportunities for the children of this community,” she said.
She stressed the importance of creating safe and comfortable learning environments for children, noting that classrooms play a critical role in shaping young minds and nurturing dreams.
“In a good classroom, students feel comfortable, respected, and ready to learn. It is a place where young minds are shaped, confidence is built, and dreams are nurtured,” she added.
Mrs. Azevedo disclosed that Nestlé Ghana had already commissioned four schools in the Ashanti Region earlier this year and was simultaneously commissioning another school in the Akroma community in the Central Region.
According to her, construction works are also ongoing on three additional schools in collaboration with ECOM Ghana, expected to be completed before the end of the year.
She explained that the projects form part of the company’s broader “Nestlé for Good” campaign focused on supporting communities and promoting sustainability.
Mrs. Azevedo also said the initiative reflects Nestlé Ghana’s commitment to the well-being of cocoa-growing communities where the company sources raw materials.
“We source cocoa from these communities, and we want to see them thrive in a sustainable way. This project is extremely important to us, and we will continue to invest in these communities,” she stated.
She added that the company’s sustainability efforts extend beyond education, revealing that the desks in the newly commissioned classrooms were made from recycled plastic materials as part of efforts to tackle plastic waste in Ghana.
A presiding member, delivering remarks on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive for the Suhum Municipal Assembly, Lydia Ohenewa Sarah, commended Nestlé Ghana and ECOM Ghana for investing in education infrastructure within the municipality.
She described education as a key pillar for national development and noted that the new facility would significantly improve teaching and learning conditions in the community.
“This facility will not only provide improved classrooms for pupils and teachers, but also inspire confidence, encourage regular school attendance, and promote better academic performance among learners,” she added.
She appealed to the school authorities, parents, and the community to ensure proper maintenance of the facility so that it will continue to serve generations yet unborn.
The Headmaster of Adarkwa Methodist Primary School, Emmanuel Padi, expressed gratitude to the companies, describing the project as the fulfillment of a long-held dream for the school.
According to him, the school had operated for nearly 90 years in a dilapidated structure that negatively affected teaching and learning.
“The children were not coming to school frequently. Sometimes they got sick because the classrooms were too hot. During rainfall and extreme heat, academic work had to stop,” he said.
Mr. Padi believes the new facility will improve academic performance and increase school enrollment in the community.
“We want to thank Nestlé Ghana Limited and ECOM Ghana Limited for helping us to achieve this. This edifice is going to help education in the Adarkwa community,” he added.
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