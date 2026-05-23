David Hundeyin to release documentary on Tanzania election violence coverage

Award-winning Nigerian investigative journalist David Hundeyin is preparing to release a new documentary examining how international media organisations reported the violence that followed Tanzania’s October 2025 General Election.

The documentary, titled What Happened on October 29?, seeks to provide what Hundeyin describes as a deeper and more complete account of the unrest that erupted after the ruling CCM party, led by Samia Suluhu Hassan, was declared winner of the polls.

According to him, several important aspects of the events were either overlooked or insufficiently explored in international reporting.

Hundeyin, who is currently based in Ghana, reportedly spent months investigating the incidents surrounding the election. His work involved interviews with individuals within and outside Tanzania, reviews of local and foreign media reports, and analysis of findings from the Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman.

According to the journalist, the documentary presents evidence suggesting the violence was organised and involved both domestic and external actors.

He argued that the global narrative surrounding the events failed to capture the broader political context behind the unrest.

“The story that was told to the world was a simple one, but the truth is far more complex,” Hundeyin said.

“There were other actors involved, and other agendas at play.”

Hundeyin stated that the project is intended to encourage more African-led storytelling on major political developments across the continent. He argued that African journalists and content creators must play a stronger role in shaping narratives about the continent instead of relying heavily on external interpretations.

The investigative journalist is the founder of West Africa Weekly and The Spearhead. His reporting has previously appeared on major international outlets including CNN, Al Jazeera and The Washington Post.

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