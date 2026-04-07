Uganda confirms 2027 AFCON dates

The Uganda Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has confirmed that the tournament will be held from 19 June to 18 July 2027.

The 36th edition of Africa’s flagship football competition will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania under the “Pamoja” banner, marking the first time three nations have combined to stage the tournament.

The dates were announced during a Local Organising Committee meeting in Kampala on April 7, 2026.

Officials from Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the host nations believe the tournament will represent a significant milestone for East Africa, with major economic and social benefits expected across the region.

Preparations for the competition are already in progress, including the construction and upgrading of stadiums such as the new facility in Hoima, which is expected to host several matches during the tournament.

To ease cross-border travel for supporters, organisers have also introduced the Pamoja Visa, which will allow fans to move freely between the three host countries throughout the competition.

Authorities anticipate that more than 500,000 visitors could travel to East Africa for the tournament, providing a significant boost to tourism and regional trade.

CAF officials say the event will also create long-term opportunities by improving infrastructure, supporting local businesses and showcasing the region’s culture to a global audience.

Matches will be staged across several venues in the three host countries, with the full fixture schedule expected to be released in the coming months.

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