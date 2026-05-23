AyaSol initiative launched to support youth-led solar businesses in Ghana

A new renewable energy initiative aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs and strengthening Ghana’s solar energy sector has been launched under the name AyaSol at the AGI Sustainable Energy B2B Expo held at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge.

The initiative, funded by the Arthur Waser Foundation in Switzerland and implemented by Swisscontact Ghana in partnership with the Don Bosco Solar Institute and the Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals Association of Ghana (CEWPAG), is designed to help bridge the gap between technical training and sustainable employment in Ghana’s growing solar energy industry.

Kofi Anim Ayeko, Manager for Renewable Energy at Swisscontact Ghana

Speaking at the launch, organisers said the demand for renewable energy solutions in Ghana continues to rise, especially in rooftop, off-grid, and mini-grid solar systems.

However, many trained technicians and graduates still find it difficult to build sustainable businesses in the sector.

The initiative is expected to address challenges such as poor installation practices, limited access to equipment and tools, and weak market connections within the solar value chain.

Participants at the event were taken through demonstrations of the AyaSol Seed model, including an exhibition container hub that showed how youth-led solar businesses can operate successfully.

The event also brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, development partners, financial institutions, and industry players for discussions on entrepreneurship, financing, and innovation in renewable energy.

According to the Manager for Renewable Energy at Swisscontact Ghana, Mr. Kofi Anim Ayeko, the renewable energy sector has the potential to help reduce graduate unemployment in Ghana by creating jobs and business opportunities for young people.

He said the AyaSol initiative aims to equip beneficiaries with practical skills, technical training, and business support to help them build sustainable careers in the renewable energy industry.

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