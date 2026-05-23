Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has been adjudged the Staff Player of the Year at Al Qadsiah following his impressive season.
Bonsu Baah enjoyed a brilliant maiden season with the Saudi Pro League side following his arrival in the summer from Genk.
The winger was a standout performer for the club this season as he featured in 32 league games, where he directly contributed to 15 goals. He scored three goals while also providing 12 assists in the league.
The Black Stars forward, who had also won the club's April Player of the Month award, was recognised once again for his performances.
During the club's end of season awards, the Ghanaian received the award for the Staff Player of the Year in what was only his first season at the club.
Bonsu Baah also featured in the Saudi King's Cup and the Super Cup, recording one assist in 4 games across both competitions.
His side finished fourth at the end of the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League season following the appointment of Brendan Rodgers at some point in the season.
The forward will now shift attention to the national team assignment as Ghana prepares to take on Wales as part of their 2026 World Cup preparations.
Latest Stories
-
US Secret Service investigates reports of shots near White House
4 minutes
-
ECG injects GH¢3m into power upgrades across 40 Accra communities
13 minutes
-
‘Owadiah’ makes history: William Opare becomes first Ghanaian to break 45 seconds in 400m
20 minutes
-
Four Ada SHS students arrested after viral cutlass threat video sparks alarm
21 minutes
-
Christopher Bonsu Baah win Staff Player of the Year award in debut season with Al Qadsiah
1 hour
-
Laryea Kingston’s Uganda beat Ghana 8-7 on penalties to secure U-17 World Cup spot and extend Black Starlets’ absence to nine years
2 hours
-
FIFA U17 World Cup playoffs: Uganda beat Black Starlets on penalties to qualify
2 hours
-
2026 U17 WWCQ: Goalfest in Accra as Black Maidens hit Liberia for six
2 hours
-
AyaSol initiative launched to support youth-led solar businesses in Ghana
3 hours
-
Photos: e-Crime Bureau hosts inaugural Founder’s Opera Soirée on AI-driven cyber threats
3 hours
-
World Corporate Golf Challenge Ghana officially launches 2026 season
3 hours
-
Prof Gyampo Writes: Democracy, free speech and the survival of the Ghanaian polity
3 hours
-
Nestlé Ghana, ECOM Ghana hand over 6-unit classroom block to Adarkwa Methodist Primary School
3 hours
-
e-Crime Bureau hosts inaugural Founder’s Opera Soiree on AI-era leadership and cyber threats
3 hours
-
Mahama rejects ‘kenkey and waakye party’ celebration after IMF exit, says economy still work in progress
3 hours