Football | National

Christopher Bonsu Baah win Staff Player of the Year award in debut season with Al Qadsiah

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  23 May 2026 9:53pm
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Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has been adjudged the Staff Player of the Year at Al Qadsiah following his impressive season.

Bonsu Baah enjoyed a brilliant maiden season with the Saudi Pro League side following his arrival in the summer from Genk.

The winger was a standout performer for the club this season as he featured in 32 league games, where he directly contributed to 15 goals. He scored three goals while also providing 12 assists in the league.

The Black Stars forward, who had also won the club's April Player of the Month award, was recognised once again for his performances.

During the club's end of season awards, the Ghanaian received the award for the Staff Player of the Year in what was only his first season at the club.

Bonsu Baah also featured in the Saudi King's Cup and the Super Cup, recording one assist in 4 games across both competitions.

His side finished fourth at the end of the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League season following the appointment of Brendan Rodgers at some point in the season.

The forward will now shift attention to the national team assignment as Ghana prepares to take on Wales as part of their 2026 World Cup preparations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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