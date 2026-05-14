Debibi, FC AshantiGold 04 & Port City qualify for 2026/27 Ghana Premier League

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Three clubs have officially secured promotion from the Access Bank Division One League to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League after winning their respective zones.
Port City clinched the Zone Three title, while FC AshantiGold 04 topped Zone Two to book their place in the top flight.
Debibi United completed the trio, sealing a historic promotion after a 3-1 playoff victory over Tamale City on Wednesday.
All three qualified clubs will compete in the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.
The 2026/27 season will mark a new era for Port City, FC AshantiGold 04, and Debibi United as they prepare for their maiden campaigns in Ghana’s top division.
The new campaign will commence over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and run through to May 28–31, 2027, in line with the Football Association’s approved 2026/27 football calendar.
As with the current format, league matches will primarily be played on weekends, while midweek slots will be reserved for only outstanding fixtures.
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