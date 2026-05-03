Hearts pip Nations F.C. to keep pressure on Medeama

Audio By Carbonatix
A first-half strike by Mawuli Wayo was enough to secure maximum points for Hearts of Oak against Nations F.C. in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
Hearts started the game strongly, but their first attempt was flagged offside when Mawuli Wayo received Ransford Mensah’s pass behind the defense.
The Phobians kept probing and six minutes later, were denied the opener when Razak Simpson blocked Ransford Mensah’s cut-back, denying Wayo an open goal.
Two minutes later, there was no denying Wayo, who rifled home from Hussein Mohammed’s pass.
Jolted by the goal, Nations responded with a series of attacks but were stopped each time by Hearts' miserly defense.
Fifteen minutes into the match, Hearts’ keeper Benjamin Asare was called into action from Simpson’s free kick, saving comfortably.
Nations asserted themselves on the game, but could not find a way past the Hearts' rear guard as the first half ended.
The second half was no different from the first, as Hearts held on for an important win.
Sunday’s defeat was the first at home for Nations F.C, ending a run of 16 unbeaten matches.
They are now 13th on the league table with 38 points - just three above the relegation zone.
For Hearts, it is their first away win in four matches, and they remain in 3rd place with 49 points.
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