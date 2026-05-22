2026 ACI World Congress:  In Accra, a quiet reframe of how emerging markets see themselves

Dr. Johnson Asiama

There is a particular tone that central bank governors from emerging economies have traditionally adopted at international gatherings. It is a tone of careful reassurance, of cataloguing reforms undertaken, of demonstrating that the rules set elsewhere are being faithfully observed at home. It is the language of a country still asking, implicitly, to be taken seriously.

That was not the tone Dr. Johnson Asiama struck on Thursday.

In a welcome address to the ACI Financial Markets Association World Congress in Accra, the Bank of Ghana Governor did something subtle but significant. He stopped explaining his country and started arguing for a thesis. The thesis was that financial markets are being redesigned, and that emerging economies are no longer on the receiving end of that redesign.

Financial markets are not being redesigned in theory. They are being redesigned in real time. Across jurisdictions. Across technologies. And increasingly, from inside the economies that, until recently, were assumed to be on the receiving end of that design.

The line lands harder if you know the institutional history. Five years ago, Ghana was in the middle of one of the most severe macroeconomic dislocations of its post-independence period. Inflation peaked at 54.1 percent in December 2022. Sovereign debt was being restructured. Confidence had to be rebuilt from a low base. The decisions taken at the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance over the period that followed were, in Asiama's own phrasing, "not comfortable. They were the correct ones."

By April 2026, the picture had changed materially. Inflation at 3.4 percent. Reserves above US$13.9 billion, equivalent to over five months of import cover. The policy rate down 1,400 basis points since early 2025. A banking sector recapitalised and expanding credit. A fiscal track holding.

But the speech was not about those numbers. The numbers were the predicate for a different argument.

Stability as infrastructure

Asiama's first move was to reframe what macroeconomic stability is for. "Stability is not only good for financial market development," he said. "It is the infrastructure on which financial market development becomes possible."

It is a small reframe with large implications. In the conventional view, stability is the end point of orthodox policy. Once achieved, it is preserved. In Asiama's framing, stability is the foundation on which the more interesting work begins. The question is not whether a country has reached the target band. The question is what it chooses to build once it has. PUBLIC

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Three propositions

The body of the speech was organised around three propositions about how emerging-market financial systems are changing.

On payments, Asiama argued that the function had moved from back office to front door, becoming the entry point into formal finance for hundreds of millions of users across the developing world, the data layer underpinning credit decisions, and the operational platform on which monetary policy itself is increasingly transmitted. Ghana's e-Cedi, the country's central bank digital currency, has cleared its pilot phase, with cross-border and wholesale applications being designed.

On regulation, he made a counterintuitive case: that in digital finance, regulation is not a constraint on scale but the condition for it. "Markets that lack credible regulatory architecture do not innovate faster," he said. "They fragment, they fail, and they erode the trust on which the next wave of innovation depends." Ghana's Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, passed in 2025, is being operationalised. The Bank of Ghana is also deepening cross-regulatory work with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

On integration, the proposition was the bluntest of the three: "Markets that are not connected will not compete." The Bank has been working with regional partners on fintech licence passporting, harmonised payment rails, and the broader architecture of a connected African financial market.

What Asiama did not say

Two omissions were notable. The first was the absence of triumphalism. Asiama explicitly said he shared the macro figures "not in a spirit of celebration," and acknowledged the persistence of geopolitical risk and the fragility of confidence in any market system. The second was the absence of supplication. There was no implicit ask of the international audience, no positioning of Ghana as needing anything from anyone in the room. The posture was different.

It was, in the Governor's framing, the posture of a contributor.

A growing number of emerging economies, Ghana among them, are no longer countries to which financial market policy happens. We are countries in which financial market policy is being designed: for our own conditions, in dialogue with others facing similar conditions, and increasingly as the source of frameworks that other jurisdictions are watching, adapting, and in some cases adopting.

Whether the rest of the global financial community is ready to accept that reframing is a separate question. What was clear in Accra on Thursday was that Ghana, at least, has stopped waiting for permission to make it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.