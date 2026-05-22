From Ghana to Canada: The rising influence of Ghanaian scholars opening global doors for students

Dr David Firang

Education is no longer confined by borders. Today, Ghanaian academicians in Canada are becoming bridges of hope, transforming dreams into opportunities for thousands of young Africans seeking a brighter future.

For many Ghanaian students, studying abroad has long been considered a distant dream reserved for only the privileged few.

But across Canada today, a growing number of Ghanaian scholars and professors are changing that narrative by opening academic pathways, mentoring students, and building international educational partnerships that are transforming lives.

At the forefront of this educational movement is Dr David Firang, a respected Ghanaian academic whose influence continues to inspire countless young Africans to pursue higher education opportunities in Canada.

From September this year and in the years ahead, many Ghanaian students are expected to gain admission into some of Canada’s leading institutions, including the University of Toronto, York University, Carleton University, Trent University, Humber Polytechnic and Seneca Polytechnic.

Behind many of these opportunities are Ghanaian professors, researchers, advisors, and community leaders working tirelessly within Canadian universities to ensure that students from Ghana and other African countries gain access to world-class education and international exposure.

Seven years ago, Trent University expanded its educational outreach to Africa, choosing Ghana as one of its first strategic destinations alongside Kenya and Rwanda.

The initiative marked a significant step in strengthening educational cooperation between Canada and Africa.

Leading the delegation to Ghana in 2019 was then President and Vice Chancellor of Trent University, Dr Leo Groarke, accompanied by a team of educators and administrators, including Dr David Firang.

In an exclusive interview in Toronto, Dr Firang explained that the mission focused on strengthening academic collaborations with institutions in Accra and Cape Coast while promoting study opportunities for Ghanaian students in Canada.

According to him, the delegation visited institutions including Ghana Technology University College, University of Ghana, Methodist University College, Pentecost University and University of Cape Coast.

Stephen Armah Quaye

“We found the institutions in Ghana to be very open and creative in exploring collaborations,” Dr Firang said. “We were also deeply touched by Ghana’s welcoming culture and the warmth of its people.”

One of the highlights of the visit, he noted, was meeting Trent University students studying abroad at the University of Cape Coast and listening to how the experience had transformed their worldview and understanding of Africa.

The Trent in Ghana programme has since continued to provide experiential learning opportunities for Canadian students while creating pathways for academic exchanges and partnerships benefiting Ghanaian students as well.

Dr Firang emphasised that many students who study in Ghana or Canada gain more than academic qualifications. They develop global perspectives, leadership skills, cultural understanding, and professional networks that shape their future careers.

Another important figure in the programme has been Dr Paul Shaffer, who oversaw the partnership initiative between Trent University and the University of Cape Coast for several years.

Beyond Trent University, the momentum of academic collaboration between Ghana and Canada continues to grow rapidly.

In a recent development, a delegation from York University met with Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to deepen educational partnerships and expand opportunities for academic exchange, innovation, and youth development.

The discussions reportedly focused on research collaboration, institutional cooperation, and international exposure for students, all aimed at strengthening higher education systems between Ghana and Canada.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, herself an alumna of York University, emphasised the importance of international education and experiential learning in preparing students for a highly interconnected global society.

For many Ghanaian families, these collaborations represent hope, progress, and a chance for their children to compete on the global stage.

Despite criticisms from some quarters that migration to Canada has not benefited many immigrants, several Ghanaian professionals and scholars strongly believe Canada remains one of the best destinations for education, safety, and opportunity.

Speaking passionately about life in Canada, Dr David Firang described the country as one of the most inclusive and multicultural nations in the world.

“Canada embraces diversity,” he explained. “People from different backgrounds are respected, protected, and given opportunities to succeed.”

According to Dr Firang, Canada’s world-class educational institutions, universal healthcare system, democratic stability, social support systems, and multicultural environment make it an attractive destination for immigrants and international students alike.

Born and educated partly in Ghana before advancing his studies in Canada, Dr Firang represents the success story of many African scholars who have risen through dedication, education, and service.

Currently serving as Associate Professor in the Department of Social Work at Trent University, Dr Firang holds degrees from Ghana, Saskatchewan, and Toronto.

His research focuses on child welfare, immigrant settlement, housing, community development, social justice, and Afro-Canadian issues.

Before joining academia full-time, he spent more than 13 years working with the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, advocating for vulnerable children and families.

He has also played active leadership roles within Ghanaian and Methodist communities across North America.

Today, his work continues to inspire young Africans to believe that education can become a powerful instrument for transformation.

Indeed, as more Ghanaian academicians rise within Canada’s educational system, they are not only building careers for themselves, but they are also building bridges between nations, creating opportunities for future generations, and proving that the Ghanaian spirit can shine brightly on the global academic stage.

For many aspiring students in Ghana, the message from these scholars is simple but powerful.

The doors are opening. The future is possible. And education remains one of the strongest passports to success.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.