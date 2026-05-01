Hohoe United slapped with 3-season ban over Ghana Premier League withdrawal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Hohoe United FC, suspending the club from the Ghana Premier League and all other GFA competitions until the 2029/2030 football season.

The decision, delivered on Friday, May 1, 2026, follows the club’s unilateral withdrawal from the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign- an act deemed a breach of Article 13 of the Ghana Premier League Regulations.

The Committee found Hohoe United guilty of misconduct after the club formally notified the GFA of its decision to discontinue their participation during the second round of the competition on April 1, 2026 and stopped honouring its matches.

As a consequence of the suspension, the Disciplinary Committee has ruled that all registered players of Hohoe United FC shall be granted Free Agent status by the GFA’s Players’ Status Committee, free of all encumbrances, save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Hohoe United FC.

Further sanctions include the demotion of Hohoe United, with the club set to compete in Division Two under the Greater Accra Regional Football Association upon completion of the suspension period.

The Committee also directed the club to refund all forms of support received from the GFA for the 2025/26 season, including financial assistance and equipment. The Decision further emphasized that the suspension does not absolve the club of any existing financial obligations owed to the GFA or its members.

In line with GFA Statutes, the ruling allows Hohoe United FC, a three-day window from the date of notification to file an appeal with the Appeals Committee if dissatisfied with the Disciplinary Committee Decision.

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