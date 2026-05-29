betPawa commits GHS 3.5m to support Black Stars and Black Queens 

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betPawa has rekindled its support to the Ghana Football Association by committing GHS 3.5 million to support the country’s football.

The support to the GFA comes as a boost for the Black Stars and Black Queens ahead of their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

betPawa has provided a support package worth over $300,000.

The fund is expected to aid towards preparations for both national teams for their respective competitions.

Speaking at the partnership announcement ceremony, Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, Borah Omary Ndanyungu, said, "Football is one of Ghana's greatest unifiers. Every time the Black Stars or Black Queens step onto the pitch, millions of dreams travel with them.

“Our role is not simply to sponsor football, but to stand behind those dreams and help create the conditions for success. This support reflects our belief that when Ghanaian football wins, the entire nation moves forward together."

This partnership also adds to betPawa’s previous support for Ghana football through the Locker Room bonuses, which rewards players of the winning team every match day in the Ghana Premier League and the Women’s Premier League.

GFA officials, led by Mark Addo, welcomed the support, highlighting the importance of the funding ahead of the two teams’ engagements.

“Today’s event and announcement matters to the GFA because it sends a clear message that Ghana football has partners that believes in its future. To the Black Stars and Black Queens, I say this, the support you receive today is not merely a reward. It is a vote of confidence in your ability and your character and your capacity to make Ghana proud,” he said.

“Carry that responsibility with the humility, determination and purpose. To our friends at betPawa, thank you for your continued trust in Ghana Football. Thank you for investing in our players. Thank you for supporting our national teams and demonstrating that corporate partnerships can create a real impact where it matters most- in the life of athletes in the future of our game.”

Ghana’s campaign at the World Cup will start on June 17 with the WAFCON commencing in July.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.