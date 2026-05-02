Swedru All Blacks stun Vision FC to ignite relegation battle

Swedru All Blacks produced a dramatic late victory to boost their survival hopes, edging Vision FC 2-1 in an absorbing Premier League match on Saturday at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

After a tightly contested first half, Vision FC broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through Faruk Mohammed, sparking hopes among the home fans of a crucial result in their fight against relegation.

However, the visitors responded with resilience, and Rudolf Mensah restored parity with a well-taken equaliser to swing momentum back in favour of the Agona Swedru side.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, late drama unfolded. Zayat Bubakari kept his composure to convert from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, giving All Blacks a vital lead at a critical stage of the contest.

There was still time for more twists. Deep into stoppage time, Vision FC were awarded a penalty that could have salvaged a point, but Alidu Mohammed failed to convert, missing a golden opportunity to rescue his side in the dying moments.

The result sends shockwaves through the bottom half of the table, tightening the relegation battle significantly.

Both teams are now locked on 38 points, with Swedru All Blacks sitting 13th and Vision FC just below them in 14th, as the fight for survival intensifies with only four matches remaining in the season.

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