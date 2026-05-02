Football

Swedru All Blacks stun Vision FC to ignite relegation battle

Source: Ghana FA  
  2 May 2026 5:25pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Swedru All Blacks produced a dramatic late victory to boost their survival hopes, edging Vision FC 2-1 in an absorbing Premier League match on Saturday at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

After a tightly contested first half, Vision FC broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through Faruk Mohammed, sparking hopes among the home fans of a crucial result in their fight against relegation.

However, the visitors responded with resilience, and Rudolf Mensah restored parity with a well-taken equaliser to swing momentum back in favour of the Agona Swedru side.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, late drama unfolded. Zayat Bubakari kept his composure to convert from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, giving All Blacks a vital lead at a critical stage of the contest.

There was still time for more twists. Deep into stoppage time, Vision FC were awarded a penalty that could have salvaged a point, but Alidu Mohammed failed to convert, missing a golden opportunity to rescue his side in the dying moments.

The result sends shockwaves through the bottom half of the table, tightening the relegation battle significantly.

Both teams are now locked on 38 points, with Swedru All Blacks sitting 13th and Vision FC just below them in 14th, as the fight for survival intensifies with only four matches remaining in the season.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group