Audio By Carbonatix
Hearts of Oak's dreams of winning a first Premier League title in five years effectively ended after a goalless draw with Aduana F.C. on Sunday.
Before Sunday's week 32 fixtures, Hearts were six points behind league leaders Medeama S.C. and needed a win to keep their slim title hopes alive.
However, the Phobians could not find a way past the miserly Aduana defense, leaving them 8 points behind Medeama, who beat Holy Stars 1-0.
With two matches remaining, it is mathematically impossible for the Phobians to win the league, even if they win both and Medeama do not win any of theirs.
Sunday's stalemate means Hearts and Aduana have recorded the most draws in the Ghana Premier League this season.
The Phobians have drawn 15 matches out of 32, while Aduana have recorded 11 stalemates.
Hearts remain in 3rd place on 51 points, while Aduana remain in 4th place with 47 points.
Latest Stories
-
Nurses, teachers, doctors to get 15-20 years cedi denominated mortgages for new low-cost houses – Mahama
13 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Peprah winner sends Young Apostles above Nations FC
51 minutes
-
Aduana hold Hearts in Accra, as Phobians title hopes disappear
58 minutes
-
MTN Ghana, MobileMoney Fintech showcase digital finance leadership at 3i Africa Summit 2026
1 hour
-
Lightning strike kills farmer, sparking fear among residents of Adomanu
2 hours
-
GPL 25/26: Kotoko beat Eleven Wonders to go fourth
2 hours
-
May 9 Disaster: The day Ghana football died and never fully resurrected
3 hours
-
“People expect results” – Mamponghene urges gov’t to deliver Green City project
3 hours
-
2025/26 Ghana League: Berekum Chelsea edge Dreams to strengthen survival bid
3 hours
-
GPL 2025/2026: Hearts of Lions cruise past Samartex to boost survival hopes
3 hours