Football

Aduana hold Hearts in Accra, as Phobians title hopes disappear

  10 May 2026 7:39pm
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Hearts of Oak's dreams of winning a first Premier League title in five years effectively ended after a goalless draw with Aduana F.C. on Sunday.

Before Sunday's week 32 fixtures, Hearts were six points behind league leaders Medeama S.C. and needed a win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

However, the Phobians could not find a way past the miserly Aduana defense, leaving them 8 points behind Medeama, who beat Holy Stars 1-0.

With two matches remaining, it is mathematically impossible for the Phobians to win the league, even if they win both and Medeama do not win any of theirs.

Sunday's stalemate means Hearts and Aduana have recorded the most draws in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Phobians have drawn 15 matches out of 32, while Aduana have recorded 11 stalemates.

Hearts remain in 3rd place on 51 points, while Aduana remain in 4th place with 47 points.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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