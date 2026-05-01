Black Stars: ‘Fewer local players get call-ups due to lower standards’ – Kwadwo Asamoah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah believes the drop in the number of home-based players in the senior national team has been due to the decline of the Ghana Premier League.
According to him, the reason why Ghanaians are not seeing many home-based players in the Black Stars is that the level of the country's top flight football has dropped.
There have been several arguments about including Ghana Premier League players in the senior national team, but Asamoah believes that it is only possible if the standard of football is up there.
"Back then, playing for the Black Stars wasn't that difficult. At that time, our local league was very competitive; looking at Kotoko, Hearts and even Liberty, AshGold, King Faisal," he told Citi Sports.
"Every player at that time who was even playing for the national U17 or U20 used to be one of their starting line-up players. So, it was very competitive.
"Because now we are not getting most of these local players into the national team is because of the way our league system has been these days. Back then, you could get a lot of players playing before moving to Europe.
"In that aspect, if we can consider more in developing our divisions very well, we can still get most of our players from the local divisions."
In the last international break, Benjamin Asare was the only player based in Ghana called into the national team.
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