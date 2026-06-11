NAIMOS gets new Director of Operations

Source: adomonline.com  
  11 June 2026 1:45pm
Colonel K.S. Appiah
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Colonel K.S. Appiah has taken office as the new Director of Operations at the National Anti-illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), taking over from Colonel Dominic Buah, who previously served in the role.

This follows a formal handover ceremony held on Thursday, June 11.

According to the government, the reshuffle forms part of routine strategic deployments intended to improve operational performance and boost the organisation’s overall efficiency.

During the handover ceremony, Colonel Buah officially transferred responsibility for the Directorate of Operations to Colonel Appiah, marking a new phase in the leadership of the unit.

The change is expected to support NAIMOS’ ongoing efforts to improve coordination and operational performance in the fight against galamsey.

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