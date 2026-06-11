Ghana World Cup 2026 team guide



The plan

Ghana, a team littered with attacking talent, scored 23 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers, averaging just over two per game, seven of them coming from set-pieces. The man credited for that is Gregory De Grauwe, the 42-year-old Belgian who joined the coaching staff in January. His arrival has seen a real upswing in set-piece potency. Hired initially as a video analyst, he was later made Ghana’s set-piece coach before the March qualifier against Chad in 2025, and the results were instant.

The first noticeable change was an instruction to the taker: avoid central areas and rather target the back post at corner kicks, where Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu are stationed. Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, meanwhile, would make near-post and central runs as decoys. That creates time and space for the two centre-backs to attack crosses, hit with height and pace. When Ghana have scored from central areas, a small variation has been flooding the near post with three players, leaving one or two players unmarked and close enough to score.

The Black Stars' defence at set-pieces has noticeably improved, too. Djiku, Salisu, and Partey will mark the opponents who pose an aerial threat. Beyond those three, Ghana are also focused on protecting the goalkeeper, ensuring he has enough space to move out and claim a cross.

Ghana - drawn with England, Croatia and Panama in Group L - have enough talent to make an impact in North America. Their best showing so far at a World Cup? The quarter-finals in 2010.

The coach

Carlos Queiroz has coaching experience at Real Madrid and Manchester United, and has worked at the World Cup on four occasions – 2010 with Portugal, and 2014, 2018, and 2022 with Iran. But the Portuguese describes his latest job as the most difficult yet. "After eight national teams and a couple of important competitions, this is the biggest challenge of my entire career, and I am ready for that," Queiroz said. "When you work for Ghana, they don't expect anything different than win, win, win. That is why it is the biggest challenge."

Star player

Antoine Semenyo comes into the World Cup off the back of a stellar 17-goal Premier League season. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

In a parallel universe right now, Antoine Semenyo is heading to the World Cup with England, probably as a starter. But the London-born forward will be wearing Ghana's gold shirt in Foxborough on 23 June, when the Black Stars face The Three Lions. In truth, Semenyo’s international career has not gone according to plan, with two goals in 34 appearances at the time of writing a poor return. But his 17 goals and four assists for Bournemouth and Manchester City this season make him one of the most formidable, in-form forwards in Europe and he should be Ghana's main threat.

One to watch

Caleb Yirenkyi has been compared with Michael Essien, and it’s not hard to see why, with his range of tackling, passing and ability to drive the ball forward into the opposition half. He combines athleticism with technical ability and is effective at both ends of the pitch. In January, a reported move to Brighton fell through, but there will be no shortage of suitors for the 20-year-old Nordsjælland midfielder. His club and international teammate Prince Amoako Junior told Joy Sports in January: “He doesn’t see himself the way we see him because he’s a very humble guy. But Caleb is insane, he’s crazily good. He’s a superstar, and I tell him so every time.”

Unsung hero

Since Alexander Djiku made his Ghana debut, the Black Stars have failed to make it out of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023, as well as the 2022 World Cup. But he is, without doubt, the only player to finish each tournament with his reputation intact. The reason is that Djiku leaves everything on the pitch each time he wears the national jersey. The Spartak Moscow defender is always the favourite to win any duel. While not at quite the same level, his reliability resembles such greats as John Mensah and Sammy Kuffour.

Probable starting XI

4-2-3-1 Benjamin Asare - Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Baba Abdul Rahman - Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi - Inaki Williams, Augustine Boakye, Antoine Semenyo - Jordan Ayew.

What to expect from fans at games?

The Ghana Supporters Union may be the most colorful set of fans you will see this summer. With their powerful live band, they produce an electrifying atmosphere wherever they go. Fifa will not allow musical instruments in the grounds, but as they’ve shown in similar circumstances in the past, the Supporters Union will still bring the energy and Ghana’s unique, morale-lifting jama (a highly energetic, rhythmic and chant-like music). Ghana’s government is funding thousands of supporters to travel to the tournament, raising more than $3m.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.