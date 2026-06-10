Captains, leaders and legends: Gyan joins Terry, Sagna, for SuperSport’s FIFA World Cup coverage 

Africa's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, will join a cast of legends of the game lined-up by SuperSport for this year's tournament.

The former Ghana captain joins former Chelsea captain, John Terry, UEFA Champions League winning manager with Chelsea, Roberto Di Matteo, and many others.

SuperSport, a subsidiary of MultiChoice Group and a CANAL+ company, is pulling back the curtain on a breathtaking assembly of global football royalty and broadcasting excellence for this monumental global showpiece.

For the very first time, the tournament will be available in its entirety to DStv subscribers from DStv Access right through to DStv Premium, making it the most accessible World Cup ever staged for MultiChoice Group customers across English and Portuguese-speaking African countries.

To guide viewers through an unprecedented 104 live matches, highlights, and immediate repeats, SuperSport has recruited a tactical powerhouse panel led by one of the most revered leaders in the history of world football, John Terry.

The ultimate Chelsea FC captain, who secured five Premier League titles and the 2012 UEFA Champions League, brings his pinnacle defensive mastery and elite mentality to the studio.

Joining him at the marquee is his fierce former rival, Bacary Sagna, the elite, reliable right-back who dominated the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City while representing France at two World Cups.

They are joined by the tactical brilliance of manager Roberto Di Matteo, who achieved legend status at Chelsea as both a world-class midfielder and the historic manager who delivered their first European crown.

As the tournament expands to 48 nations—making it the longest-running and largest FIFA World Cup in history—Africa is poised to make its own history by sending an extraordinary contingent of 10 countries to the Americas.

To match the sheer magnitude of this occasion, beautifully highlighted by Hollywood star Idris Elba’s announcement that all 104 matches will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv, the SuperSport studio will welcome an elite array of African pioneers.

Viewers will be treated to the explosive insights of Asamoah Gyan, the highest-scoring African player in World Cup history who famously powered Ghana to the 2010 quarter-finals.

Adding immense silverware pedigree is versatile Ivorian forward Salomon Kalou, a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations champion and Champions League winner.

Current Super Eagles captain and MVP of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, William Troost-Ekong, brings contemporary leadership to the panel, alongside South African football royalty Siphiwe Tshabalala, the author of the thunderous, iconic opening goal of the 2010 tournament that remains etched into global folklore.

Because SuperSport is the definitive home of the World Cup, ensuring that the unique flavour and rhythm of the African drumbeat from Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo echo across the broadcast, this global brilliance is seamlessly blended with razor-sharp local expertise.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo will provide forensic defensive breakdowns, while Teko "The General" Modise offers unmatched midfield analysis wrapped in stylistic flair.

Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini brings articulate tactical reads alongside the explosive energy of Phumudzo Manenzhe.

The nuanced viewpoints of Stanton Fredericks, the coaching precision of Shaun Bartlett, the no-nonsense honesty of Jimmy Tau, and the elite technical expertise of Simphiwe Dludlu round out a masterclass analytical team.

Guiding audiences through this historic marathon is a dynamic, world-class lineup of premier broadcasters, featuring the unparalleled grace of the "First Lady of Sport," Carol Tshabalala, the encyclopaedic desk-anchoring of Thomas Mlambo, and the vibrant, engaging presence of Thato Moeng.

A tournament of this staggering scale, running from June 11 in Mexico City to the July 19 final in New Jersey, demands coverage that takes over your entire day with new, fresh faces and masterclasses from around the globe.

To that end, SuperSport is set to redefine morning television with the launch of The Morning Cup.

Premiered on 10 June, this brand-new, live daily broadcast is an electrifying collision of football, culture, music, entertainment, and unapologetic conversation.

Anchored by dynamic SuperSport presenters Lwazi Ziqubu and Fiso Mazibuko, the main studio boasts a formidable, pan-African roster of co-hosts bringing unmatched star power to the desk.

With legendary SA television and radio personality Phat Joe, Nigerian comedy icon Basketmouth, award-winning Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan, and Egyptian-Jamaican sports presenter Sirayah Shiraz, it is the ultimate, culture-shifting wake-up call for every football lover on the continent.

Rendani Ramovha, Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa at CANAL+ said, "The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is set to be the most spectacular tournament in football history, and our broadcast offering completely reflects that unprecedented scale," said .

He added, "We are incredibly proud to assemble what is undoubtedly the most formidable, star-studded tactical panel ever seen on African television. By bringing global heavyweights like John Terry, and Bacary Sagna, as well as African legends Siphiwe Tshabalala and Asamoah Gyan, together with our revered continental pioneers and world-class homegrown analysts, we are delivering an unmatched, immersive experience.

"From free viewing at the start of matches (10 minutes) on YouTube, content creators, presenters and analysts on the ground in the Americas, this is our most accessible FIFA World Cup ever, and we are guaranteeing our viewers a definitive, front-row seat to the magic, the culture, and the heartbeat of the global game."

Catch the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Thursday, 11 June, at 8PM on SuperSport as hosts Mexico take on Bafana Bafana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.