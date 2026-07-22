Asamoah Gyan visits John Laryea ahead of August 15 fight against Adrian Robledo Maximiliano

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to boxer John Laryea during his training session on Tuesday, July 22.
Gyan's visit to the Bronx Boxing Gym followed his arrival after being heavily involved in media and ambassadorial duties during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 40-year-old has expressed confidence in Laryea's abilities and praised the discipline, talent, and determination of the fast-growing talent.
Gyan was accompanied by his senior brother, Baffour Gyan, and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Bronx Boxing Promotions.
Laryea, popularly known as the “Expensive Boxer", has built an impressive unbeaten professional career, capturing both the WBO Africa and IBF Africa Featherweight titles.
His incredible career so far has seen him record victories over fighters including Sebastianus Natanael, Michael Tagoe, Alexander Mejia, and Holy Dorgbetor, establishing himself as one of Ghana’s brightest boxing prospects.
Laryea is in line for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Argentina’s Adrian Robledo Maximiliano in a WBA World title eliminator on August 15.
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