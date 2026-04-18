Nestle Ghana launches 2026 Milo U-13 Champions League.

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Nestlé Ghana has officially launched the 2026 Milo U-13 Champions League at its head office in Accra, setting the stage for another edition of the country’s flagship grassroots football competition.
The launch event was graced by Ghana football legends Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan, who interacted with young players and shared words of encouragement ahead of the tournament.
Sixteen basic schools, drawn from across all regions of Ghana, will compete for the newly unveiled Milo U-13 Champions League trophy.
Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salomé Azevedo, speaking at the event, stressed the broader impact of the competition beyond football.
“Football speaks a language everyone understands. It brings people together and helps children discover their potential. Beyond the thrill of the match, the game instills lasting values, including confidence and resilience,” she said.
She also highlighted the growing interest in the competition following its return.
“After a successful comeback of the Milo U-13 Champions League, we have witnessed renewed passion for the tournament,” she added.
Speaking to JoySports, Asamoah Gyan reiterated the importance of investing in grassroots football.
“Talking about grassroots football, that’s the way to go. We have a lot of players in the national team who were discovered through the Milo Championship,” he said.
The 2026 Milo U-13 Champions League is scheduled to run from April 20 to 25 at the Essipong Stadium.
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