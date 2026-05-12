2026 World Cup: Kudus and Salisu’s absence will be a big blow – Asamoah Gyan

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to work on finding replacements for Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu for the 2026 World Cup.
The two players are in doubt to make the squad for the global tournament following long-term injuries at their respective clubs.
Salisu only returned to the grass last month after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Kudus is expected to undergo surgery, which could rule him out of the tournament to be in Mexico, Canada and USA.
Gyan believes the absence of the two players will be a major blow for Carlos Queiroz.
"[Kudus' injury] is a huge blow for Ghana. In every team, you have that one player, that man that can do a lot of things and he's that man...," Gyan said on Citi TV.
"He creates a lot of chances, he brings that individual brilliance which we lack. Our focus was that he would do something but he's not there right.
"Salisu is also a rock when it comes to set pieces. During the qualifiers and friendlies, we were scoring more through set pieces, and he was involved in it. He became a very important player in the team.
"The two players who are injured are a huge blow to Ghana, and we have to work on their replacements as soon as possible."
The Black Stars are set to face Mexico and Wales in their next two games as part of their preparations for the World Cup.
Latest Stories
-
Macron yells at audience for silence during Nairobi University presentation
1 minute
-
FIAC 2026 Africa Conference focuses on climate, smart and future-ready infrastructure
3 minutes
-
Court rejects Adu-Boahene’s bid to tender emails and pension receipts in NSB trial
3 minutes
-
GES warns teachers, invigilators against exam malpractice as 2026 WASSCE begins
3 minutes
-
Vancancy – Warehouse Manager with Kinapharma
7 minutes
-
South African Mayor stands down on foreign shop closures amid diplomatic push
13 minutes
-
Executive chairman of Jospong Group addresses delegates at Africa Forward Summit in Kenya
15 minutes
-
6 new Mpox cases, recorded in Ghana, total confirmed infections now 1,070 since outbreak
17 minutes
-
Oscar Naasei makes strong case ahead of Black Stars World Cup audition
20 minutes
-
May 9 Stadium Disaster: 25th Anniversary (Photos)
21 minutes
-
Prof. Joshua Yindenaba Abor ranked No. 1 scientist in Economics and Finance in Ghana for the 2026 Research.com rankings
23 minutes
-
Ghana card errors delaying ‘No-Fees-Stress’ refunds for some students – SLTF
24 minutes
-
GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to Black Stars ahead of World Cup
27 minutes
-
Police rescue two children in child trafficking case, search for missing 5-year-old continues
32 minutes
-
MIIF leads effort to strengthen mineral royalty monitoring
42 minutes