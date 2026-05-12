2026 World Cup: Kudus and Salisu’s absence will be a big blow – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to work on finding replacements for Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu for the 2026 World Cup.

The two players are in doubt to make the squad for the global tournament following long-term injuries at their respective clubs.

Salisu only returned to the grass last month after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Kudus is expected to undergo surgery, which could rule him out of the tournament to be in Mexico, Canada and USA.

Gyan believes the absence of the two players will be a major blow for Carlos Queiroz.

"[Kudus' injury] is a huge blow for Ghana. In every team, you have that one player, that man that can do a lot of things and he's that man...," Gyan said on Citi TV.

"He creates a lot of chances, he brings that individual brilliance which we lack. Our focus was that he would do something but he's not there right.

"Salisu is also a rock when it comes to set pieces. During the qualifiers and friendlies, we were scoring more through set pieces, and he was involved in it. He became a very important player in the team.

"The two players who are injured are a huge blow to Ghana, and we have to work on their replacements as soon as possible."

The Black Stars are set to face Mexico and Wales in their next two games as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

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