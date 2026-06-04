Oranges, Tangerines, and Lemons: Small fruits with big benefits for men

June is Men's Health Month, a time to reflect on the lifestyle choices that support health, wellbeing, and healthy ageing among men. Coincidentally, it is also a season when citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerines, lemons, and other citrus varieties are abundant across many parts of Ghana. This seasonal abundance is good news for men's health. Beyond their refreshing taste, citrus fruits are packed with a combination of nutrients and naturally occurring plant compounds that may contribute meaningfully to long-term health.

Burden of Chronic Disease – Male versus Female

Interestingly, the burden of chronic disease in Ghana does not affect men and women in exactly the same way. Women generally have higher rates of overweight and obesity, while men often face challenges related to delayed health-seeking behaviour, cardiovascular complications, and premature mortality. Hypertension and diabetes affect both sexes substantially, contributing to a growing burden of heart disease and stroke across the country. These trends reinforce the importance of simple preventive habits, including regular consumption of fruits and vegetables such as citrus fruits, as part of an overall healthy lifestyle. This June our focus is on our men.

More Than Just Vitamin C

When citrus fruits are mentioned, most people immediately think of vitamin C but citrus fruits offer so much more. Oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, and grapefruit contain:

Vitamin C – Helps support immunity and protects the body against the everyday wear and tear associated with ageing.

– Helps support immunity and protects the body against the everyday wear and tear associated with ageing. Potassium – Supports heart health by helping to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Fibre – Helps promote heart health, healthy digestion, and weight management.

– Helps promote heart health, healthy digestion, and weight management. Folate – Supports healthy cell function and the formation of red blood cells.

– Supports healthy cell function and the formation of red blood cells. Water – Helps maintain energy levels, physical performance, and overall wellbeing.

– Helps maintain energy levels, physical performance, and overall wellbeing. Natural plant compounds known as flavonoids - These flavonoids, including compounds such as hesperidin and naringenin, are increasingly being studied for their potential role in cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Why This Matters for Men's Health

Men are increasingly affected by conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, overweight and obesity, heart disease, and other chronic health challenges. While no single food can prevent these conditions, research continues to show that dietary patterns rich in fruits and vegetables play an important role in supporting health and healthy ageing.Healthy eating cannot eliminate risk entirely, but it can help shift the odds in a healthier direction.Choosing fruits regularly instead of highly processed snacks and sugary beverages may seem like a small decision, but these daily choices accumulate over time.

What Does the Research Say?

Researchers have found that the natural plant compounds in citrus fruits may help the body use sugar more efficiently, maintain healthy cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and keep blood vessels healthy. These benefits are important for supporting heart health and overall wellbeing. Another study examining citrus fruit consumption found that people who frequently consumed citrus fruits had a lower incidence of cardiovascular disease, particularly stroke. Importantly, these findings do not mean that oranges or lemons act as medicines. Rather, they reinforce a broader message that diets that regularly include fruits, especially flavonoid-rich fruits such as citrus, appear to support better long-term health outcomes.

Supporting Healthy Ageing

Scientists continue to study the natural plant compounds found in citrus fruits to better understand how they may support healthy ageing and help protect against chronic diseases. While there is still much to learn, the evidence consistently shows that regularly eating fruits and vegetables is an important part of a healthy lifestyle.

So Why Not Make the Most of Citrus Season

As we observe Men's Health Month, citrus season provides a timely reminder that healthy eating does not have to be complicated. Men can take advantage of the season by enjoying oranges, tangerines, and other citrus fruits as convenient snacks, adding lemon to water, or choosing whole fruits more often than sugary drinks. Families can help too. Keeping fruit visible and readily available at home can make healthy choices easier for everyone. Citrus fruits can be enjoyed on their own or added to salads, fruit salads, and marinades for extra flavour and nutrition.

Many citrus fruits sold in Ghana are grown locally in regions such as the Eastern, Central, Bono, Ashanti, and Volta Regions. Choosing locally grown citrus fruits also supports Ghanaian farmers and promotes more sustainable food systems. By making the most of fruits when they are in season, we can support our health, our communities, and the environment. This citrus season, a simple orange or tangerine may be one small step toward better health and wellbeing.

Written by Dr. Laurene Boateng (PhD, RD)

Dr. Laurene Boateng is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Full Proof Nutrition, a Nutrition Consultancy committed to providing reliable, evidence-based, and practical healthy eating advice through its website www.fullproofnutrition.com. Click here to join Full Proof Nutrition WhatsApp channel to receive more educative content. Send us a mail on fullproofnutrition@gmail.com

Grab a copy of my book on healthy eating – available now on Selar (Buy HEALTHY EATING MADE SIMPLE by Laurene Boateng on Selar) and Amazon ( https://amzn.eu/d/6i9OeVb ).

References

Mahmoud, A. M., Hernández Bautista, R. J., Sandhu, M. A., & Hussein, O. E. (2019). Beneficial effects of citrus flavonoids on cardiovascular and metabolic health. Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, 2019, Article 5484138. https://doi.org/10.1155/2019/5484138 Ofori-Asenso, R., Agyeman, A. A., Laar, A., & Boateng, D. (2016). Overweight and obesity epidemic in Ghana: A systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Public Health, 16(1), 1239. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-016-3901-4

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.