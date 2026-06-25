Tiger Nuts and Male Sexual Health: What does the science really say?

Tiger nuts (Cyperus esculentus) have been enjoyed for centuries in many parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Despite their name, tiger nuts are not actually nuts. They are small edible tubers with a naturally sweet flavour and a chewy texture.

For a very long-time tiger nuts have had a reputation as a natural food for improving male sexual performance, libido, fertility, and erectile function. They are commonly used in traditional remedies and are often included in drinks made with dates, coconut, or spices and marketed as natural aphrodisiacs.

But how much of this is supported by science? Before we answer this question, let’s look at the nutritional attributes of tiger nuts.

What makes Tiger Nuts nutritionally interesting?

Tiger nuts contain several nutrients that may support general health and, indirectly, aspects of reproductive health. They provide:

Dietary fibre

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Magnesium

Potassium

Zinc

Healthy fats

Plant compounds with antioxidant activity

These nutrients contribute to normal body functions including circulation, hormone production, and protection of cells from oxidative stress.

What does the research show?

Most of the excitement surrounding tiger nuts and male sexual health comes from animal studies rather than studies in humans.

Researchers have reported that male rats fed tiger nuts demonstrated increased sexual motivation, improved sexual performance, and higher testosterone levels compared with control animals. Some studies also observed improvements in antioxidant status and reproductive markers.

One study found that tiger nut supplementation increased testosterone concentrations and enhanced measures of sexual behaviour in male rats. Another reported improvements in hormone levels and antioxidant activity that may contribute to reproductive function. Animal studies have also suggested possible benefits for sperm production and testicular health.

These findings are interesting and provide a basis for further research. However, animal studies cannot automatically be assumed to apply to humans.

At present, there are no high-quality clinical trials showing that tiger nuts increase libido, improve erectile dysfunction, or boost testosterone levels in men. Thus ,the evidence in humans remains limited.

Could tiger nuts support sexual health indirectly?

Although direct evidence is lacking, tiger nuts contain nutrients that may support some of the systems involved in sexual function.

1. Supporting Healthy Blood Flow

An erection depends heavily on healthy blood vessels and adequate blood flow.

Tiger nuts contain healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidant compounds that may support cardiovascular health. Since erectile difficulties can sometimes be linked to poor circulation, foods that support heart health may also indirectly support sexual health.

2. Providing Antioxidants

Oxidative stress can damage cells throughout the body, including reproductive tissues.

Tiger nuts contain antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and plant compounds including quercetin. These nutrients help protect cells from oxidative damage and support overall health.

3. Contributing to Hormone Production

Minerals such as zinc and magnesium play important roles in many biological processes, including hormone metabolism.

Tiger nuts are not an exceptionally rich source compared with foods such as seafood, meat, legumes, seeds, and nuts, but they can contribute to overall nutrient intake as part of a balanced diet.

4. Supporting Fertility

Some animal studies have reported improvements in sperm production and reproductive markers following tiger nut supplementation. While these findings are encouraging, human studies are needed before firm conclusions can be drawn.

What about erectile dysfunction?

It is important to distinguish between libido and erectile dysfunction.

Libido refers to sexual desire, while erectile dysfunction refers to difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection.

There is currently no scientific evidence that tiger nuts can cure erectile dysfunction. Men experiencing persistent erectile difficulties should seek medical assessment because erectile dysfunction can sometimes be an early warning sign of conditions such as:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Obesity

Sleep disorders

Hormonal problems

Addressing these underlying conditions is likely to have a much greater impact on sexual health than relying on any single food.

The bottom line

Tiger nuts are a nutritious traditional food with an interesting history and promising early research. They provide fibre, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to overall wellbeing. The current evidence suggests that tiger nuts may have potential benefits for male reproductive health, but most of the supporting research comes from animal studies. Human studies are still needed.

Written by Dr. Laurene Boateng (PhD, RD)

Dr. Laurene Boateng is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Full Proof Nutrition, a Nutrition Consultancy committed to providing reliable, evidence-based, and practical healthy eating advice through its website www.fullproofnutrition.com. Click here to join Full Proof Nutrition WhatsApp channel to receive more educative content. Send us a mail on fullproofnutrition@gmail.com. Grab a copy of my book on healthy eating – available now on Selar (Buy HEALTHY EATING MADE SIMPLE by Laurene Boateng on Selar) and Amazon (https://amzn.eu/d/6i9OeVb).

References

Allouh, M. Z., Daradka, H. M., & Abu Ghaida, J. H. (2015). Influence of Cyperus esculentus tubers (tiger nut) on male rat copulatory behavior. BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 15(331). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12906-015-0841-8

Daka, I. R., Odinga, T., Lemii, B. C., Gabriel-Brisibe, C. U., Enebeli, S. K., Austin-Asomeji, I., & Edward, F. U. (2024). Male reproductive hormonal activity of synergistic ingestion of aqueous extract of Cyperus esculentus, Phoenix dactylifera and Cocos nucifera in male rat model. Asian Science Bulletin, 2(1), 60–73. https://doi.org/10.3923/asb.2024.60.73

Nwakanma, A. A., Ekong, M. B., Ngwuben, I. C., Idaguko, C. A., & Elemuo, C. O. (2022). Cyperus esculentus L. protects testis and sperm morphology of hyperglycaemic rats. European Journal of Medical and Health Sciences, 4(5), 1–14.

Osibemhe, M., Mohammed, B., & colleagues. (2024). Aphrodisiac potential of tiger nut (Cyperus esculentus L.) powder on sexual behaviour in male albino rats. Sahel Journal of Life Sciences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.