Beyond historical pathways: Securing the Volta-Togo border in an era of emerging threats

The recent remarks by the Minister for the Interior regarding the existence of more than one hundred unauthorised entry routes along the Volta-Togo border have generated considerable public discussion. While some have interpreted the Minister's comments through historical, cultural, and political lenses, the broader issue before the nation is far more consequential.

It is a matter of national security.

It is a matter of human security.

It is a matter of Ghana's preparedness to confront emerging threats in an increasingly complex regional environment.

The Volta Region, particularly border communities such as Aflao, Denu, Akanu, Dzodze, Weta, Agbozume, and adjoining settlements, occupies a unique place in Ghana's history. Long before the emergence of modern nation-states, these communities shared common ancestry, language, traditions, trade routes, and social systems with communities across present-day Togo. Colonial boundary demarcation divided territories but could not erase centuries of cultural and familial connections. These historical realities are undeniable. However, while history explains the existence of numerous border pathways, it does not remove the responsibility of the modern state to secure its borders and protect its citizens. This is where the Minister's warning deserves serious national attention.

The Changing Security Landscape

For decades, Ghana has enjoyed a reputation as one of the most peaceful and stable countries in West Africa. Yet the regional security environment is changing rapidly. The expansion of violent extremist groups across the Sahel, instability in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, the proliferation of small arms, transnational organised crime, human trafficking, drug smuggling, cyber-enabled criminal networks, and irregular migration have collectively transformed the security architecture of West Africa. Security threats no longer arrive with formal declarations.

They move quietly through weak governance spaces.

They exploit porous borders.

They take advantage of intelligence gaps.

They thrive where state visibility is limited.

In this context, the identification of over one hundred unauthorised routes along a major international frontier cannot be treated as a routine administrative issue. It represents a potential vulnerability that requires urgent policy attention.

Understanding the Security Concern

The debate surrounding the Minister's remarks has unfortunately created the impression that security agencies are concerned about ordinary cross-border interactions among local communities.

This is not the issue.

No serious security agency is concerned about a farmer cultivating land near the border, a trader conducting lawful business, or families maintaining traditional relationships across the frontier.

The concern is different.

The concern is that individuals may enter Ghana through routes that bypass official immigration controls, security screening mechanisms, and identity verification systems.

When people cross through approved border posts, authorities are able to:

Verify identities;

Conduct security checks;

Establish travel records;

Monitor movements;

Detect suspicious activities.

When entry occurs through unauthorised routes, these safeguards are circumvented. The result is an intelligence blind spot. The state loses visibility over who enters, why they entered, where they came from, and what activities they may undertake once inside the country. No responsible government can ignore such a situation.

Why This Matters for Human Security

Border security is often viewed exclusively through a national security lens. However, from a Human Security perspective, effective border management is equally important for protecting communities and livelihoods.

Human Security extends beyond territorial protection. It encompasses the safety, dignity, and well-being of individuals and communities.

Weak border controls can expose communities to:

Human trafficking;

Drug trafficking;

Arms smuggling;

Organised criminal networks;

Exploitation of vulnerable populations;

Economic insecurity.

The first victims of these activities are often the residents of border communities themselves. Therefore, strengthening border governance is not only about protecting the state, it is also about protecting people.

Lessons from Other Regions

Across Africa, countries that underestimated the security implications of porous borders have often paid a heavy price. Several states initially viewed unauthorised border crossings as harmless local practices rooted in historical realities. Over time, criminal networks and extremist groups exploited these same routes to establish operational footholds.

The lesson is clear:

Historical legitimacy does not eliminate contemporary risk. A pathway that once served traditional trade and social interaction can equally be exploited by actors whose objectives threaten public safety and national stability. This is why security assessments must focus not only on the existence of routes but also on who uses them, for what purpose, and under what conditions.

A New Border Governance Approach

The solution is not to criminalise border communities. Nor is it to dismiss legitimate security concerns.

The solution lies in a balanced and integrated border governance framework.

Government should:

Strengthen border surveillance and monitoring systems;

Enhance intelligence gathering and information sharing;

Deploy modern technologies, including drones, GIS, and remote sensing;

Increase collaboration among Immigration, National Security, Police, Customs, and other agencies;

Deepen partnerships with traditional authorities and local communities;

Improve socio-economic opportunities within border communities;

Promote community-based intelligence and early warning systems.

Traditional leaders possess invaluable local knowledge that can support national security efforts. Border communities should therefore be viewed as strategic partners rather than passive subjects of security interventions.

The Way Forward

The debate generated by the Minister's remarks presents an opportunity for Ghana to rethink border governance in the twenty-first century. The issue is not whether historical pathways exist. The issue is whether Ghana can effectively manage those pathways in a manner that safeguards both national security and human security. History matters, Culture matters, Cross-border livelihoods matter. But in an era characterised by emerging and evolving threats, effective border governance matters too.

The Volta-Togo border remains a vital gateway for trade, social interaction, and regional integration. It must also remain secure. The Minister's warning should therefore not be viewed as a criticism of border communities. Rather, it should be understood as a call for vigilance, cooperation, and proactive action. Ghana's future security will depend not only on the strength of its institutions but also on its ability to balance historical realities with contemporary security imperatives. The time to have that conversation is now.

Author Bio

Godson Bill Ocloo is a Human Security Analyst, Disaster Risk Management Practitioner, and Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Human Security and Emergency Management (ACHSEM). He has extensive experience in disaster risk governance, emergency management, resilience policy, community-based risk reduction, and public policy analysis. His work focuses on the intersection of human security, national security, disaster resilience, and sustainable development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.