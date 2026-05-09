Asamoah Gyan fears for Black Stars as Kudus’ injury rocks World Cup plans

Kudus and Gyan

Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, is worried about the tactical prowess of the Black Stars following the withdrawal of midfield talisman Mohammed Kudus due to injury.

With Ghana set to face the Mexico national football team in an international friendly, Gyan believes the absence of the Tottenham Hotspur star represents a significant setback that could hamper the team's momentum heading into the FIFA World Cup.

The former captain emphasised that Kudus has evolved into the heartbeat of the national side. Gyan noted that the midfielder's ability to transition from defence to attack is a rare commodity in modern football.

He further elaborated in an interview on Channel One TV that the technical team faces a daunting task in finding a like-for-like replacement, describing Kudus’ style as a unique spark that is difficult to replicate.

Despite the disappointment, the veteran striker, known for his clinical finishing during three World Cup campaigns, urged head coach Carlos Queiroz and the technical staff to look inward. He stressed that international football is a game of contingencies and that the squad’s depth will now be under the microscope.

Gyan insisted, adding that good replacements are the only way to survive the rigours of major international competitions.

Gyan maintained that while the loss of Kudus is a bitter pill to swallow, the collective goal remains unchanged.

The injury comes at a precarious time as Ghana finalises its strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group L, featuring footballing heavyweights England and Croatia, alongside a resilient Panama side.

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