Grace Compassion Global Foundation holds Educational Impact and Workforce Innovation Symposium and Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
The Grace Compassion Global Foundation, a Ghanaian-led Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), held its maiden Educational Impact and Workforce Innovation Symposium and Awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.
It took place on May 14, 2026, under the theme " Connecting Education and Industry to Power Ghana 's Growth".
The awards were presented with great sincerity and purpose. We recognize that many remarkable leaders, organizations, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and visionaries have gone before us and worked tirelessly to advance education, workforce development, economic empowerment, and global community impact. Their dedication and sacrifice have helped shape stronger communities and create opportunities for generations to come.
As part of our Educational Impact & Workforce Innovation Symposium, where we are intentionally bridging education and industry together, we felt it was important to honor and celebrate those mighty pillars whose work continues to inspire transformation and progress in Ghana and beyond.
The award categories were created to recognize excellence, leadership, innovation, service, and measurable impact in key areas of community and workforce development:
- Grace Compassion Economic Empowerment Award
- Grace Compassion Workforce Development Award
- Grace Compassion Impact Award
- Grace Compassion Academic Excellence & Innovation Award
- Grace Compassion Legacy of Service Award
In addition, the T.D. Jakes Foundation was honored with the Global Impact Award by Grace Compassion Global Foundation in recognition of its international influence and commitment to transformational impact.
Notable among the awardees were former Secretary of Education Dr. Joyce Aryee, popular media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti and a host of other dignitaries who have both praised Grace Compassion Global Foundation and the T.D Jakes Foundation for the thoughtful idea.
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