9th Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2026 set for June 6

Audio By Carbonatix
The 9th Edition of the Ghana–West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2026 is officially scheduled for 6th June 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, convening a powerful gathering of the most influential business leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and corporate institutions across Ghana and the West African sub-region.
Organised by KN Unique Communications, one of Africa’s leading and most established events organisations, the awards have, over the past nine years, grown into a premier and authoritative platform dedicated to recognising excellence, innovation, leadership, and outstanding corporate performance across both the private and public sectors.
With a strong legacy of engaging over 600 companies across Ghana and West Africa, the awards ceremony continues to serve as a respected benchmark for excellence, impact, and institutional performance.
The scheme cuts across key sectors of the economy, including Banking and Finance, Insurance, Oil and Gas, Mining and Extractive Industries, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Logistics and Transport, Construction and Infrastructure, Real Estate, Agribusiness, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Hospitality and Tourism, Information Technology, and Trade and Commerce.
A major highlight of the awards ceremony is the strong recognition of the public sector and governance institutions, honouring ministries, departments, agencies, regulatory bodies, and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) that continue to drive national development, policy implementation, and public service excellence.
The 2026 edition will be graced by distinguished guests, including ministers, ambassadors accredited to Ghana, senior government officials, and presidents of leading business associations from Ghana and across Africa, reinforcing its position as a high-level continental business gathering.
The event will also feature exclusive CEO networking sessions, high-level business forums, and strategic engagement platforms designed to foster partnerships, attract investment opportunities, and strengthen cross-border collaboration across Africa’s growing economies.
Beyond recognition, the awards ceremony provides a powerful ecosystem for brand elevation, visibility, and influence—positioning organisations as leaders within their industries and across the region.
The Ghana–West Africa Business Excellence Awards continues to stand as a defining platform where excellence is celebrated at the highest level, and where the future of African business leadership is shaped and honoured
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