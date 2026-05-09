Playback: 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The stage was set for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2027 on Saturday as the biggest night in music returned with heightened anticipation, glamour and fierce competition among the country’s top artistes.

The annual awards scheme, organised by Charterhouse Productions, brought together musicians, industry players, entertainment personalities and music lovers for a celebration of excellence, creativity and impact within Ghana’s vibrant music industry.

Over the years, the awards have evolved into one of the country’s most prestigious entertainment events, serving as a major platform for recognising outstanding achievements across multiple genres, including highlife, hiplife, gospel, reggae/dancehall, Afrobeats and hip-hop.

This year’s edition featured thrilling live performances, red-carpet glamour and intense competition for the coveted Artiste of the Year award, often regarded as the ultimate honour in Ghana’s music industry.

Music fans witnessed performances from some of the country’s biggest stars, alongside special appearances and tributes celebrating the growth and influence of Ghanaian music on the international stage.

Watch the live programme below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.