World Cup exit: Asamoah Gyan says Ghana’s performance was below par

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has delivered a candid assessment of Ghana's performance following the team's 1-0 defeat to Colombia, describing the display as below the expected standard and insisting the South Americans fully deserved their victory.

Ghana's hopes of advancing at the FIFA World Cup came to an end after Colombia capitalised on a first-half opportunity to secure the only goal of the match, sending the Black Stars out of the tournament.

Reacting to the outcome, Ghana's all-time leading scorer said the Black Stars lacked the intensity and attacking determination required in a match of such importance.

"Today's performance was below average, no sense of urgency."

Gyan expressed concern about Ghana's inability to commit enough players forward, particularly after falling behind, noting that the Black Stars struggled to pose sustained attacking threats inside the Colombian penalty area.

"We (Ghana) did not have men in the box."

He contrasted Ghana's approach with that of Colombia, saying the South Americans maintained their attacking intent even after taking the lead instead of merely defending their advantage.

"Colombia were ahead but kept fighting to score more."

Summing up the contest, the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker conceded that Colombia were the better side on the day.

"To summarise everything, Colombia deserved the win."

Gyan's comments add to the growing post-match analysis following Ghana's exit from the tournament, with several players and football analysts pointing to the team's struggles in the attacking third despite signs of improvement in defensive organisation under newly appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The defeat brings an end to Ghana's World Cup campaign, leaving the Black Stars to regroup and focus on future competitions as the technical team continues its rebuilding process under the experienced Portuguese manager.

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