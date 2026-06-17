Asamoah Gyan named brand ambassador for DOSH Health Insurance

DOSH Health Insurance has appointed Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan as its new brand ambassador.

This marks the start of a powerhouse partnership that galvanises Ghanaians to embrace affordable, accessible and available health insurance.

As Ghana's all-time leading scorer and Africa's highest goal scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history, Asamoah Gyan is the quintessential avatar of resilience, preparation and national pride.

Qualities that decisively advance the DOSH mission to help Ghanaians prepare for life’s healthcare vulnerabilities.

"Reflecting on the collaboration, Chief Executive Officer of DOSH Health Insurance, Frank Dagbui, said Asamoah Gyan's journey and impact make him the paragon to champion the brand's message, particularly as the world turns its attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

"Asamoah Gyan's impact on Ghanaian football and on the world stage is unequivocal. As we look ahead to the World Cup, we believe he is the ideal person to champion our message of protection and preparedness.

"Just as success in football requires the right support system, every Ghanaian deserves the satisfaction and peace of mind that comes with having quality health insurance.”

Mr Dagbui emphasised that the partnership with Asamoah Gyan underpins part of DOSH's initiative to make health insurance accessible to all Ghanaians through simple, affordable and convenient policy solutions that provide protection for individuals and families.

Asamoah Gyan said his decision to partner with DOSH was driven by his commitment to protecting the people who matter most.

"One of the most important lessons I learned from Football is that nobody succeeds in isolation. Behind every goal and every victory is an invaluable supporting cast of coaches and teammates.

"Life is no different, and that is why I choose DOSH Health Insurance. It is reassuring to know that quality healthcare protection is within reach through DOSH. I am secure, and I can also shield the people who matter most to me."

DOSH Health insurance is a comprehensive service that integrates healthcare expertise and digital innovation to advance our overarching goals in healthcare financing and universal health coverage.

DOSH offers an all-encompassing suite of health insurance policy packages crafted to meet the needs of individuals, families, and businesses.

Subscribe to DOSH through the MTN MoMo App or by dialling *915# on any network.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.