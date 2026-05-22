Putin vows retaliation after accusing Ukraine of hitting student dormitory

Audio By Carbonatix
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised retaliation after accusing Ukraine of carrying out a deadly attack on a student dormitory in an occupied part of eastern Ukraine.
Six people were killed and 39 injured in the overnight strike in the town of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, Putin said. Another 15 people were missing.
Ukraine's military said it hit the headquarters of Russia's elite Rubicon drone military unit in Starobilsk. It did not say whether it was the same building as the one identified by Russia.
"There are no military facilities, intelligence service facilities, or related services in the vicinity," Putin said in Moscow.
"Therefore, there is absolutely no basis for claiming that the munitions struck the building as a result of our air defence or electronic warfare systems," he said at a reception in his Kremlin residence on Friday.
He ordered the Russian military to prepare its "proposals" on how to retaliate.
The Russian leader said the Ukrainian strike had been carried out in three waves using 16 drones.
Russia's state-run TV showed what it said was one of the injured students, identifying her as Diana Shovkun, aged 19.
She had head injuries after being hit by a collapsing concrete slab, the TV said report said.
No photos or videos of those who Moscow says were killed were shown.
Later on Friday, Ukraine's military said its overnight strike targeted Rubicon's headquarters in Starobilsk. It accused fighters from the special drone unit of regularly striking civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
The statement also said that Ukrainian forces "are causing damage to military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes, strictly adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war".
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the headquarters of Russia's security service FSB was hit in the Moscow-seized area of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.
About 100 Russian "occupiers" were either killed or injured, he added.
Moscow's military has not commented on the issue. But one pro-Kremlin Telegram channel reported "casualties" after what it said was a "massive drone strike".
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia's military of deliberately targeting civilians since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022 - a charge Moscow regularly denies.
Last week, Ukrainian officials said 24 people were killed - including three girls - when a Russian missile destroyed a block of a high-rising residential building in the capital Kyiv.
Latest Stories
-
Ice baths, almond milk, meditation and a ‘house like a hospital’: The secrets of Salah’s success
1 hour
-
This Saturday on Prime Insight: GN Savings and Loans licence restoration and the Abronye bail debate
2 hours
-
Putin vows retaliation after accusing Ukraine of hitting student dormitory
3 hours
-
2026 ACI World Congress: In Accra, a quiet reframe of how emerging markets see themselves
3 hours
-
No break-in, no theft at Ashaiman showroom – Hisense Ghana clarifies
3 hours
-
This Saturday on Newsfile: Attack on free speech and return of GN Bank
4 hours
-
Opinion: The evidence before High Court continues to expose weakness of the Republic’s case against Wontumi
4 hours
-
Ebola risk raised to ‘very high’ in DR Congo
4 hours
-
I recommended Haruna and Muntaka for ministerial roles — Asiedu Nketia
4 hours
-
The Cost of Macroeconomic Stabilization: An Analysis of the Bank ofGhana’s 2025 Financial Deficit
4 hours
-
Isaac Nlason elected SRC President of the Ghana School of Law
4 hours
-
Haruna Iddrisu takes a subtle jibe at Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank You Tour’
4 hours
-
GSA, PTB donate 50 calibrated weighing scales to Techiman traders on World Metrology Day
5 hours
-
US says temporary visa holders should leave to apply for Green Cards
5 hours
-
Asiedu Nketia pledges stronger welfare support for former NDC executives
5 hours