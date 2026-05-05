On the Frontlines of Russia-Ukraine War: The harrowing experience of a Ghanaian recruit

In this documentary by JoyNews, a young Ghanaian who was allegedly lured into the Russian military to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war has shared his ordeal.

According to him, he was recruited by an agent in Dubai in the Middle East under the pretext of securing him a job as a steward in the Russian military.

He explained that, in his search for greener pastures, he accepted the offer, completed the necessary processes, and eventually travelled to Moscow, the capital of Russia.

However, he disclosed that upon arrival at a military camp, he was informed that he was, in fact, expected to join the military and take part in the ongoing war.

The victim further revealed that he was not alone in this experience, stating that he was among hundreds of Africans who had been similarly deceived.

Watch the full documentary in the video below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.