‘We survived on snow and sand’ – Victim recounts harrowing experience on frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war

A young Ghanaian victim has recounted the harsh and desperate conditions endured on the frontline of the Russia–Ukraine war, revealing how severe food shortages forced them to survive on snow mixed with sand.

The account was shared in a JoyNews documentary, where the survivor detailed the extreme challenges faced during the journey, including inadequate food supplies and constant security threats.

According to the victim, only canned food and a few bottles of water were provided to sustain them during the period.

“They are just canned foods and some little water,” the survivor said, questioning how four bottles of water could sustain them through the journey.

With supplies quickly running out, survival became a matter of improvisation. The survivor explained that snow became a critical resource amid the harsh conditions.

“At that time, we were lucky enough that it was snowing. The snow actually helped us,” the survivor said, adding that when food was exhausted, they were forced to mix snow with sand and eat it to survive.

Despite the ordeal, the victim noted that desperation left them with no alternative.

“It becomes okay for you because you have no choice; you have to survive,” the survivor added.

The account also highlighted the risks involved in receiving supplies, which were delivered by drones under dangerous conditions.

“Before the drone can bring you food, they have to study the environment. Enemy drones can track you while supplies are being delivered,” the victim said.

Due to these risks, only limited quantities of food could be delivered at a time, forcing those on the ground to ration and share supplies.

The survivor further disclosed that movement during operations was tightly controlled, with groups splitting into smaller units and advancing in stages.

“We had to divide into groups of four. One group would move about a kilometre ahead, followed by another,” the victim recounted.

They also described constant surveillance using drones, which monitored their movements closely.

“The commander was watching us with a Mavic drone. It has a very sharp camera; you can be far away, but they can still zoom in and see you. When you make a mistake, they will know,” the victim revealed.

The account underscores the extreme hardship and danger faced on the frontline, offering a stark picture of survival amid the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict.

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