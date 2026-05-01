GPL 2025/26: Bechem boost relegation survival hopes with win over Wonders

Bechem United strengthened their Ghana Premier League survival push with a commanding 3-1 win over already relegated Eleven Wonders at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday.

Augustine Okrah gave Bechem the perfect start, scoring in the 2nd minute before adding his second in first-half stoppage time to hand the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

Eleven Wonders pulled one back in the 66th minute through well worked goal which was finish by Eden Kofi Asamoah, but Isaiah Nyarko quickly restored Bechem’s two-goal advantage with a 69th-minute strike to seal the win.

The victory lifts Bechem United to 9th on the table with 40 points, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation, while Eleven Wonders remain bottom with 10 points after another difficult outing.

Bechem United will look to build on this momentum in their next fixture against Dreams FC at home, while Eleven Wonders who despite already being relegated, aim to salvage pride in when they play Swedru All Blacks in their next game.

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