Audio By Carbonatix
Bechem United strengthened their Ghana Premier League survival push with a commanding 3-1 win over already relegated Eleven Wonders at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday.
Augustine Okrah gave Bechem the perfect start, scoring in the 2nd minute before adding his second in first-half stoppage time to hand the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.
Eleven Wonders pulled one back in the 66th minute through well worked goal which was finish by Eden Kofi Asamoah, but Isaiah Nyarko quickly restored Bechem’s two-goal advantage with a 69th-minute strike to seal the win.
The victory lifts Bechem United to 9th on the table with 40 points, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation, while Eleven Wonders remain bottom with 10 points after another difficult outing.
Bechem United will look to build on this momentum in their next fixture against Dreams FC at home, while Eleven Wonders who despite already being relegated, aim to salvage pride in when they play Swedru All Blacks in their next game.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana warns nationals of heavy penalties for visa overstay in Ethiopia
55 minutes
-
May Day: TUC expects economic growth to reflect in job security
58 minutes
-
Foreign Affairs Ministry warns against fake immigration stamps, cites arrests of Ghanaians abroad
1 hour
-
Ablakwa briefs Diplomatic Corps on UN slavery resolution, says it marks a shift from denial to responsibility
1 hour
-
Hohoe United handed three-season ban for GPL withdrawal
1 hour
-
GPL 2025/26: Bechem boost relegation survival hopes with win over Wonders
1 hour
-
Hohoe United slapped with 3-season ban over Ghana Premier League withdrawal
1 hour
-
My injury at Real Madrid hurts the most – Daniel Opare
1 hour
-
Assafuah accuses Majority Chief Whip of misleading law students
2 hours
-
Photos: Mahama joins workers for 2026 May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua
2 hours