2025/26 Ghana League: Berekum Chelsea edge Dreams to strengthen survival bid

Berekum Chelsea boosted their Ghana Premier League survival hopes with a crucial 1-0 victory over Dreams FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Kofi Oxborn proved decisive, scoring the only goal of the match in the 21st minute to hand the home side a vital three points in Round 32.

The result lifts Berekum Chelsea to ninth on the table with 44 points from 32 matches, easing immediate relegation concerns with just two games remaining.

Dreams FC, meanwhile, drop to seventh with 46 points, missing an opportunity to strengthen their push for a top-four finish.

Chelsea showed urgency from the outset and were rewarded midway through the first half when Oxborn found the breakthrough.

They maintained defensive discipline for the remainder of the contest, frustrating a Dreams side that struggled to convert possession into clear chances.

With the league entering its final stretch, the victory could prove pivotal in Chelsea’s bid to secure their top-flight status.

Berekum Chelsea will next travel to face Eleven Wonders, while Dreams FC return home to take on reigning champions GoldStars in what promises to be a decisive round of fixtures.

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