2025/26 Ghana League: Aduana’s title push falters after stalemate with Heart of Lions

Audio By Carbonatix
Aduana FC saw their Ghana Premier League title hopes take another hit after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Heart of Lions in Dormaa on Sunday.
This leaves the title race slipping further from their grasp with four matches remaining.
In a tense contest short on clear-cut chances, Aduana struggled to impose themselves despite home advantage.
The hosts showed flashes of intent but lacked the cutting edge in the final third, with Lions staying compact and disciplined throughout.
The visitors were organised defensively and looked content to frustrate, occasionally threatening on the counter without seriously testing the goalkeeper.
The stalemate leaves Aduana 5th on the table with 46 points - ten adrift leaders Medeama, while Heart of Lions sit 11th with 39 points after a disciplined away display.
Attention now shifts quickly to a demanding midweek fixture, where Aduana face Basake Holy Stars in a must-win encounter to keep faint hopes alive.
Heart of Lions, meanwhile, will return home to host Nations FC, aiming to build on a resilient performance on the road.
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