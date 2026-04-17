Audio By Carbonatix
Nations FC have etched their name into the history books, securing a place in their first-ever MTN FA Cup final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aduana FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday.
The decisive moment came early in the contest, as Emmanuel Annor struck in the 7th minute to give the Abrankese-based side a lead they would fiercely protect until the final whistle. His clinical finish ultimately proved the difference in a tightly contested encounter that lived up to its billing.
Led by the composed and influential Razak Simpson, Nations FC delivered a disciplined and resilient performance, demonstrating tactical maturity and mental strength to withstand pressure from a determined Aduana side. Their organization and composure ensured they held firm, sealing a landmark victory that sends them one step away from lifting their maiden FA Cup title.
Both teams showcased quality and attacking intent, but it was Nations FC who capitalized on their opportunity, turning an early breakthrough into a historic triumph. The victory continues an impressive cup run that has seen them overcome Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC, Swedru All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea, and now Aduana FC on their path to the final.
Nations FC will now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Medeama SC and Dreams FC, as they prepare for what promises to be a historic showdown.
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