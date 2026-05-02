Dreams FC and Nations FC to battle in MTN FA Cup Final at University of Ghana Stadium on May 31

Audio By Carbonatix
A thrilling finale awaits Ghanaian football fans as Dreams FC and Nations FC prepare to lock horns in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the date for what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown in the capital, with both clubs eyeing silverware and continental qualification.
For Dreams FC, the final presents an opportunity to secure their second FA Cup title and further cement their growing reputation in Ghanaian football.
Their journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive, navigating past Semper Fi, Asanska FC, Inter Allies, Heart of Lions and ultimately edging Medeama in a hard-fought semi-final at the Swedru Sports Stadium.
Nations FC are also chasing history as they aim to lift their maiden MTN FA Cup trophy. Their path to the final has also been formidable, overcoming Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC, Swedru All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea and sealing their place with a decisive semi-final victory over Aduana FC.
Beyond domestic glory, the winner will secure qualification to the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.
Latest Stories
-
Kingsford Boakye-Yiadom attracts interest from Man United, Brighton, Atletico Madrid, others after Everton exit
24 minutes
-
Black Princesses Coach Charles Sampson confident ahead of Uganda Qualifier
2 hours
-
Mahama announces 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to boost electricity supply
3 hours
-
We’ll publish the list of areas where ECG transformers will be replaced – John Jinapor
3 hours
-
2026 Aboakyer Festival durbar held with beautiful tradition
4 hours
-
Ghana drawn with Brazil, Spain in crucial World Relays repechage race
5 hours
-
A nation that cannot employ its youth, cannot sustain peace – Kwamuhene urges urgent job creation
5 hours
-
Annoh-Dompreh elected Chairman of PAP Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour
5 hours
-
Swedru All Blacks stun Vision FC to ignite relegation battle
5 hours
-
World Cup 2026: Injuries to key players ahead of tournament worrying – Kurt Okraku
6 hours
-
Togo introduces fixed penalties for traffic offences
6 hours
-
Amusan, Samukonga confirmed for Accra 2026
6 hours
-
NADMO supports tidal waves victims in Anlo District
6 hours
-
Vice President joins Effutu people to celebrate Aboakyer 2026
6 hours
-
Tera Carissa Hodges joins global creatives to discuss cultural sovereignty at AfroCannes 2026
7 hours