Football

‘Score one, I’ll die for the team’ – Simpson reveals conversation with Annor before Aduana victory

Source: Adamu Benin Abdul Karim  
  18 April 2026 8:07am
Razak Simpson (right) and Emmanuel Annor (left)
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nations FC captain Razak Simpson has credited faith and a defensive pact after leading the Abrankese-based side to their first-ever MTN FA Cup final.

They secured a historic 1–0 victory over Aduana FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday to reach the club’s first final in the competition.

Simpson, named Man of the Match, revealed a pre-match agreement with forward Emmanuel Annor that proved decisive.

"Like he [Annor] said, God first; without Him, we cannot win this game," Simpson said.

The captain explained he had tasked Annor with scoring early, while committing himself to holding the defensive line.

"Going to this game, we really sat down and I told him he should score one goal for me and I will die at the back for the team," he added.

Annor delivered in the 8th minute, and Simpson marshalled the defence as Nations FC withstood sustained pressure from the Ogya boys to protect their lead.

The win sends Nations FC into the final in late May, where they will face either Dreams FC or Medeama SC.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group