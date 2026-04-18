‘Score one, I’ll die for the team’ – Simpson reveals conversation with Annor before Aduana victory

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Nations FC captain Razak Simpson has credited faith and a defensive pact after leading the Abrankese-based side to their first-ever MTN FA Cup final.
They secured a historic 1–0 victory over Aduana FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday to reach the club’s first final in the competition.
Simpson, named Man of the Match, revealed a pre-match agreement with forward Emmanuel Annor that proved decisive.
"Like he [Annor] said, God first; without Him, we cannot win this game," Simpson said.
The captain explained he had tasked Annor with scoring early, while committing himself to holding the defensive line.
"Going to this game, we really sat down and I told him he should score one goal for me and I will die at the back for the team," he added.
“I told him to score one goal and I’ll d!e for the team at the back.”— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) April 18, 2026
Lovely post-match interview with Nations FC captain Razak Simpson and forward Emmanuel Annor, who scored the goal that sent them into the FA Cup final.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/kI1mynLv3J
Annor delivered in the 8th minute, and Simpson marshalled the defence as Nations FC withstood sustained pressure from the Ogya boys to protect their lead.
The win sends Nations FC into the final in late May, where they will face either Dreams FC or Medeama SC.
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