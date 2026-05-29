Dreams FC, Nations FC set for high-stakes MTN FA Cup final showdown

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to Ghana’s domestic football season as Dreams FC face Nations FC in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The clash offers both clubs a chance to crown their seasons with silverware and secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.

For Nations FC, the final represents an opportunity for redemption after suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League following a difficult campaign that ended with 44 points.

Despite the disappointment, the Abrankese-based side has produced a remarkable FA Cup run, reviving hope among supporters.

Victory on Sunday would hand Nations FC their first-ever MTN FA Cup title and a place in African club football.

Their route to the final has been impressive. Nations FC defeated Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC and Swedru All Blacks before eliminating Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter-finals.

They then edged past Aduana FC in the semi-finals to book a historic place in the final.

Nations FC have also shown defensive discipline throughout the competition, conceding only twice while scoring eight goals.

Winger Emmanuel Annor has been one of the club’s standout performers with his pace, creativity and decisive contributions. Captain Razak Simpson has also played a key role in organising the defence.

Standing in their way is a confident Dreams FC side eager to add another trophy to its growing reputation.

The “Still Believe” lads secured a top-four finish in the Ghana Premier League and are aiming to win their second FA Cup title in three seasons after lifting the trophy in 2022/23.

Dreams FC reached the final after an entertaining 3-2 semi-final victory over Medeama SC.

Before that, they defeated Semper Fi 2-1, overcame Asanska FC 2-0 and knocked out Inter Allies on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals.

Midfielder Kevin Ahiable has been influential with his energy and creativity, while Suraj Seidu has impressed with his attacking displays.

Veteran striker John Antwi is also expected to play a crucial role. His experience and composure could prove decisive in another high-pressure final.

The MTN FA Cup has developed a reputation for dramatic storylines and surprise winners in recent years.

Last season, Asante Kotoko defeated Golden Kick 2-1 at the same venue to win the trophy, while Nsoatreman FC secured a historic triumph the previous year after beating Bofoakwa Tano on penalties.

Dreams FC themselves won their maiden FA Cup title in 2022/23 after defeating King Faisal.

With both clubs carrying huge motivation into Sunday’s showdown, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle under the lights in Legon.

For Nations FC, it is a chance to complete a remarkable redemption story.

For Dreams FC, it is another opportunity to cement their place among Ghana’s rising football powers.

Headline sponsors MTN Ghana are also expected to provide entertainment, fan engagement activities and several “Yello Moments” to enhance the matchday experience for supporters expected at the stadium.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.