Football

FA Cup: Simpson reveals Nations FC’s Africa dream after Aduana victory

Source: Adamu Benin Abdul Karim  
  18 April 2026 8:49am
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Nations FC captain Razak Simpson says the squad is driven by a shared ambition to compete in Africa after booking a place in the MTN FA Cup final.

The Abrankese-based side reached the final with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Aduana FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday, sealed by an eighth-minute strike from Emmanuel Annor.

Simpson, who impressed throughout and was named Man of the Match, said the prospect of CAF inter-club football has become a key source of motivation within the camp.

While he is yet to feature on the continental stage himself, he pointed to the influence of experienced teammates who have already played in Africa.

“That [playing in Africa] is our dream,” Simpson told Joy Sports after the game. “I’ve never played in Africa before, but we have players who have, our goalkeeper Sanon and also Sulley.

“They’ve been telling us how good Africa is and how everything is there. So it is also our dream this season to go there.”

The victory leaves Nations FC one win away from securing a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will face either Dreams FC or Medeama SC in the final.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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