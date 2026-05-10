GPL 2025/26: Peprah winner sends Young Apostles above Nations FC 

Young Apostles moved up to 14th on the Ghana Premier League table following their win over Nations FC on Sunday.

Samuel Peprah scored the only goal of the game for Apostles as they picked up all three points in Wenchi.

The home side came into the fixture two points behind Nations FC who had their own troubles throughout the 2025/26 season.

Apostles enjoyed a large spell of possession in the early exchanges of the game but had to wait until the 32nd minute to break the deadlock.

Peprah had a sight at goal and made the opportunity count to give the home crowd something to cheer.

They took the lead into the break and continued to search for more after recess.

However, Nations FC were resolute in their approach and limited Apostles to very few chances.

Nations FC, on the other, didn’t do enough to get back on level terms as Apostles held on to seal the victory.

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