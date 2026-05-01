Hohoe United handed three-season ban for GPL withdrawal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Hohoe United FC, banning the club from the Ghana Premier League and all other GFA competitions until the 2029/30 season.

The decision, announced on Friday, May 1, 2026, follows the club’s unilateral withdrawal from the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign — an act the Committee ruled to be in breach of Article 13 of the league’s regulations.

Hohoe United were found guilty of misconduct after formally notifying the GFA of their decision to withdraw during the second round of the competition on April 1, 2026, and subsequently failing to honour their fixtures.

As part of the sanctions, all registered players of Hohoe United will be granted free agent status by the GFA Players’ Status Committee, without encumbrances, except for conditions tied to their previous transfers to the club.

The club has also been demoted and will compete in Division Two under the Greater Accra Regional Football Association after serving the suspension.

Additionally, the Disciplinary Committee has directed Hohoe United to refund all support received from the GFA for the 2025/26 season, including financial assistance and equipment.

The ruling further stressed that the suspension does not exempt the club from settling any outstanding financial obligations owed to the GFA or its members.

In accordance with GFA statutes, Hohoe United have three days from the date of notification to appeal the decision at the Appeals Committee.

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