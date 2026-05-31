MTN FA Cup: Relegated Nations FC beat Dreams FC on penalties to claim first title 

Audio By Carbonatix
Nations FC are champions of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup following a 5-4 victory over Dreams FC in the final played on Sunday, May 31.
The game needed penalties to decide the winner after the two teams were leveled after 120 minutes of action.
It was Nations FC who opened the scoring in the final, taking the lead after a couple of missed chances.
Dreams, however, kept their composure in the game as they chased for an equaliser. They eventually forced one and ensured they went into the break on level terms.
Despite frantic attempts from each side in the second half, there were no more goals as the game travelled into extra time.
The extra 30 minutes of action produced no goals either as the game then moved into penalty shootout.
All of the drama unfolded in the shootout as Nations FC scored five of their six penalties while Dreams FC’s two missed meant they lost the title.
The result presents some happy ending for Nations FC who were relegated from the Ghana Premier League on the final day.
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