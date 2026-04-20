Seidu Suraj credits Dreams FC for form after FA Cup heroics

Seidu Suraj

Dreams FC midfielder Suraj Seidu has credited the club for giving him the platform to showcase his talent following his standout performance in their FA Cup victory over Medeama.

Seidu, who was later named Man of the Match, played a key role in the game and capped an influential first-half display with a goal that helped put Dreams in control.

Suraj doubled the lead in the 36th minute, finishing confidently to give Dreams FC a firm grip on the contest heading into the latter stages of the first half.

That came after they had drawn first blood in the 23rd minute through Kelvin Ahiable, who calmly slotted home to hand his side the early advantage.

“Dreams are giving me playing time, that’s why I’m showcasing my talent,” he said after the match.

However, Medeama responded with resilience and determination, as Prince Owusu pulled one back before halftime to reignite hopes for the Mauve and Yellow.

Just four minutes into the second half, Richard Appiah struck to level the score at 2-2, setting up a tense and finely poised finish.

With the match hanging in the balance, veteran striker John Antwi scored the decisive goal to seal a hard-earned victory.

The result sends Dreams FC into yet another FA Cup final, where they will face Nations FC who defeated Aduana FC.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.