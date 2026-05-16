From non-league to FA Cup hero – Semenyo caps rise with ‘incredible’ goal

The FA Cup often tends to produce fairytale stories and Antoine Semenyo's sensational winning goal in this season's final provided the latest in chapter in the storied history of the world's oldest cup competition.

Eight years ago he was on loan at non-league Bath City, but Semenyo carved his name in Wembley folklore on Saturday with an ingenious flicked finish that will live long in the memory in an otherwise forgetful showpiece against Chelsea.

The 26-year-old joined City from Bournemouth in January and has showcased why the £62.5m paid for him was deemed excellent value in an overinflated market - his 72nd-minute strike sealing a 16th major trophy for boss Pep Guardiola and 20 pieces of silverware overall in his 10 years.

"It has happened a couple of times in training - it happened perfectly today," Semenyo told BBC Sport. "Everything happened so fast to be honest. It came straight to me and I had to improvise myself as quickly as I could.

"I have never competed for trophies like this before, so everything is new to me. Hopefully, we can finish the job off. It is a good finish, I can't lie.

"As a kid I have always wanted to be playing for the top teams - it took a long time to get there, but I am grateful."

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was just brilliant from Antoine Semenyo. The timing of the run and the finish is incredible.

"It was either going to take a mistake or a piece of quality to break the deadlock in this game - and it was a moment of sheer quality.

"That, for me, is one of the goals of the season."

Guardiola told Semenyo to 'create chaos'

Italian dance group Milky have found themselves back in the charts, flying high with a version of their single Just the Way You Are, having hit the top 10 back in 2002.

And that was the tune belted out from the west section of the national stadium as the City players lifted the trophy amid the pyrotechnics, and fans rejoiced by serenading Semenyo.

The club's latest hero joined his team-mates in a circle on the pitch at full-time before jumping up and down in delight, knowing his glorious goal will be replayed for years to come, having confirmed a cup double for City this season.

Chelsea's plan was to sit back, soak up the pressure and look to hit City on the break. It worked for the most part and Guardiola's side were in need of some inspiration to try to break the deadlock.

Semenyo provided just that to claim the player of the match award and add the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup triumph here in March against Arsenal, helping City become the first side to win 100% of their games across both competitions.

He made an immediate impact when arriving from Bournemouth, after City beat interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to his signature.

Netting on his debut in a 10-1 third-round trouncing of Exeter, he has been involved in more FA Cup goals than any team-mate this season.

He also did his father's heritage proud, becoming the first Ghanaian player to score in an FA Cup final as City recovered from heartbreak in losing the past two finals against Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

"The first thing he [Pep Guardiola] said to me when I came was 'don't change your game'," said Semenyo. "He knows we control the game a lot, he still wants me to be me, still create a bit of chaos."

Guehi enjoys back-to-back glory - 'but not even one beer'

Legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson once remarked that clubs "never get full value" with signings in the January transfer window.

City appear to have disproved that theory with not only the acquisition of Semenyo, but Marc Guehi too after the England defender joined from Crystal Palace for £20m.

"You can spend, I don't know how much money, and if it works it's cheap and you can spend less money and if it doesn't work it is not cheap, it is expensive," said Guardiola. "That is the tendency for all the clubs to sign players.

"At the end there was an opportunity with a release clause for Antoine and the last six months contract from Crystal Palace for [Guehi]. With Ruben [Dias] and Josko [Gvardiol] and everyone fit, maybe we don't go for Marc or Antoine, but we had this opportunity and, with the situation, both have been extraordinary."

Centre-back Guehi is just the fourth player to feature for different winning teams in consecutive FA Cup finals after helping Palace upset City last season.

He was also part of the Eagles side that suffered one of the greatest shocks in the competition, when the holders lost 2-1 in the third round at non-league Macclesfield.

New Football Association rules allowed Guehi to play for City in the competition following his transfer and he told TNT Sports: "To be honest, they are both equally as nice. The one with Palace was a different occasion. It was my first trophy.

"This one, especially after the tough season, they're both equally amazing."

Guehi also missed Palace's celebrations last season as he spent the night in hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket in the match and, incredibly, it seems like he might miss out this time too.

City still remain in the hunt for a domestic treble, sitting two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with two games left, and a difficult trip to in-form Bournemouth next on Tuesday.

"Not even one beer," said Guardiola about any post-match partying. "Next Monday after [the final game against] Aston Villa, we are going to celebrate it with the women's team, the club said that to me [with] some parade in Manchester because we must celebrate with both teams.

"No, no, no - not have time [to celebrate]."

The Wembley win also proved to be a memorable occasion for captain Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who are both leaving the club at the end of the season.

With Guardiola's future also uncertain, the Spaniard may well end his decade-long tenure in the same magical way next Sunday against Villa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.