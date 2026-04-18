Nations FC channeled league frustrations into FA Cup success – Emmanuel Annor

Nations FC forward Emmanuel Annor says the club’s poor start to the Ghana Premier League season sparked their run to the MTN FA Cup final.

Annor scored the only goal in a 1–0 semi-final win over Aduana FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday and told Joy Sports the squad deliberately shifted focus to the cup to revive their campaign after early inconsistency and a coaching change.

"It’s really important for us because we all know we didn’t start the league very well," Annor said.

"So, we channeled everything into this FA Cup. Throughout the week, we’ve been having a lot of discussions amongst ourselves, and glory be to God, it happened today."

“I told him to score one goal and I’ll d!e for the team at the back.”



Lovely post-match interview with Nations FC captain Razak Simpson and forward Emmanuel Annor, who scored the goal that sent them into the FA Cup final.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/kI1mynLv3J — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) April 18, 2026

His 8th-minute strike proved decisive as Nations FC held firm under late pressure from the Ogya boys.

Guided by coach Frimpong Manso, the Abrankese-based side showed discipline and resilience to secure a historic first appearance in the final of Ghana’s oldest knockout competition.

They are now one win away from a maiden major trophy and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.