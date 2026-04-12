GPL 2025/26:Samuel Tetteh brace fires Nations FC past Basake Holy Stars

Nations FC boosted their survival hopes with a commanding 2-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Heading into the game under pressure after a run of three matches without a win, Nations delivered the perfect response, with Samuel Tetteh striking twice early to settle the contest.

The forward opened the scoring in the 5th minute, finishing off a swift attacking move to give the hosts a dream start. Just five minutes later, he doubled the advantage, capitalising on defensive lapses to put Nations firmly in control.

The early goals stunned Basake Holy Stars, who had come into the fixture in impressive form, unbeaten in their last six matches and boasting a strong defensive record with six consecutive clean sheets.

Despite their recent dominance in this fixture, including a 1-0 win in the reverse encounter in November 2025, Basake struggled to respond to Nations’ intensity and failed to break down the hosts’ defence.

For Nations FC, the victory marks a crucial turnaround in their fight to avoid relegation, having started the day just two points above the drop zone. Coach Frimpong Manso will be encouraged by his side’s response as the league season enters its decisive phase.

Basake Holy Stars, meanwhile, see their unbeaten run come to an end, but remain well-placed as they continue their push to secure their top-flight status.

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