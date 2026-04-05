GPL 25/26: Gold Stars back on top after beating Nations FC

Bibiani Gold Stars reclaimed top spot in the Ghana Premier League with a gritty 2-1 win over Nations FC at Dun’s Park.

Goals from Samuel Atta Kumi and an own goal by Asante Boahen sealed the victory after Razak Simpson’s penalty had briefly leveled matters.

The result puts Gold Stars one point clear at the top with six games remaining, intensifying an already tight title race.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.